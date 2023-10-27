2024 Chevy Blazer EV First Drive Review: Is Worth the Price?

The all-new and first-ever 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is already hitting dealerships around the country. How does it drive? How does it compare to its competitors? How quick is it at 0-60 MPH? Is it worth the price? Let’s take it for a first drive to find out.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Overview

The Blazer EV is an all-new vehicle that is based on the Ultium platform. It has a long wheelbase and short overhangs. It has an attractive design and a relatively spacious interior. What are the specs? Let’s compare it to the competition first. I specifically selected an all-wheel-drive version of all of these competitors with a larger battery option and mid-grade trim. This way they more closely match the Blazer EV RS eAWD that I am testing here.

Chevy Blazer EV Ford Mustang Mach-E Tesla Model Y Nissan Ariya Model RS AWD Premium AWD (ER) Long Range AWD Engage+ AWD Power 288 hp / 333 lb-ft 346 hp / 428 lb-ft ? 388 hp Range Est. 279 miles 290 miles 330 miles 272 miles Efficiency Comb. 96 MPGe 92 MPGe 122 MPGe 92 MPGe — — — — Battery 85 kWh 91 kWh ? 87 kWh Charge Speed L.2 11.5 kW 7.6 kW 11 kW 7.2 kW Charge Speed L.3 150 kW 150 kW 210 kW 130 kW Claimed 0-60 MPH ? 4.8 sec 4.8 sec ? — — — — Hatch Vol. 25.5 cu-ft 29.7 cu-ft 26.6 cu-ft 22.8 cu-ft Frunk Vol. Not Avail. 4.7 cu-ft 4.1 cu-ft Not Avail. — — — — Starting Price $57,595 $59,295 $48,990 $51,190

As you can see, the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV leads in just one of the categories. It comes with a superior Level 2 charging capability of up to 11.5 kW. Most homes will be able to supply up to 7.2 kW of 240-volt power. However, many newer homes will allow a quicker charging speed that can utilize the total capability of the Blazer EV.

I comfortably fit in the front and the rear seats of the Blazer EV. The cabin is nice and quiet while you drive. It has several driving modes that you can access via its huge 17.7-inch infotainment screen. The regenerative braking feature is fairly aggressive and puts a lot of energy back into the battery – which I like.

While testing this Blazer EV, I was at a 60% state of charge. It means it may not accelerate at maximum power when the battery is more charged. Still, I saw an instant power output of 225 kW (301.5 horsepower) and a 0-60 MPH of 6.8 seconds. This crossover is not anywhere as quick as the Mustang Mach-E or the Tesla Model Y.

The new Blazer EV is a comfortable and nice ride, but many competitors undercut it on starting price. If Chevrolet can bring the price down, then I would definitely recommend it.

