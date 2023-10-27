Nissan Debuts Its Rugged Rogue Concept Build Just in Time for SEMA: Here Are the Details!

Taking a page from the Pathfinder Rock Creek, the Nissan Rugged Rogue concept adds on some off-road-ish goodies, along with a lot of macho bling.

Let’s face it: Nissan doesn’t have a dedicated off-road vehicle, this may be why the Nissan Project Rugged Rogue looks pretty sweet to Nissan fans. Sure, the Armada and Pathfinder have some ability in the soft stuff, but they’re hardly a replacement for the vaunted Xterra. That may be why the NISMO team went crazy with the Rogue, and came up with this concept. Mind you: they didn’t put a low-range, or beefed up axles in this thing. In fact, it’s still equipped with the stock turbocharged engine (yea!) and continuously variable transmission (boo..).

Still, they gave it a noticeable lift, along with some proper mud-terrain tires. The NISMO guys went hog-wild with the exterior, and did something I’ve rarely seen, they matched the wheels to the exterior color, where needed. Simply put, gold in front, matching the front exterior color, and black in back – matching that section’s exterior color. Nifty.

The list of external components NISMO added is massive. Many of these items are (or may be) available through NISMO. Others can be added if you go to the right aftermarket provider.

Suspension

Custom NISMO Off Road 3-inch lift kit

Wheels and Tires

Prototype NISMO Off Road wheels o 18-inch x 8.5-inch with 5X114.3 bolt pattern for Rogue, Pathfinder, and similar applicationso Bronze and Black finish shown

275/65/18 Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires

NISMO forged open ended lug nuts

Exhaust

NISMO Off Road custom dual-exit center exhaust tips featuring laser-etched NISMO logos

Exterior

Custom NISMO Off Road full exterior topographical wrap

Custom carbon fiber extended width fender flares

Custom carbon fiber add-on rear spoiler

Prototype NISMO Off Road roof rack with NISMO Off Road 6-inch round driving lights

Prototype NISMO Off Road 180-degree rooftop canopy

Prototype NISMO Off Road canopy mounts

Prototype NISMO Off Road front bumper guard with NISMO Off Road 6-inch round driving lights

Custom NISMO Off Road rock rails for increased body protection

NISMO Off Road 4-inch round driving lights

NISMO carbon fiber b-pillar cover trim

NISMO carbon fiber rear hatch trim

NISMO carbon fiber rear winglet trim

NISMO carbon antenna trim

Nissan side window deflectors

Nissan black rear bumper protector

Yakima JayLow kayak carrier and kayak

Yakima Highroad premium rooftop upright bike mount and mountain bike

Interior

Prototype NISMO Off Road high-performance neoprene front and rear seat covers

Custom NISMO Off Road spare tire carrier

NISMO carbon interior lower door trim

I’ve got to say, as one-off SEMA PR creations go, this Rugged Rogue is impressive. You can see it at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV – October 31st – November 3rd.