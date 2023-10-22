Ask Nathan: Is This an All-Electric Nissan Xterra, and Tall Overlanders Suck?

In this week’s post

Will this Nissan Hyper Adventure concept turn into an all-electric Nissan Xterra?

Tall, and oversized overlanders are useless?

The first question comes from a fellow journalist who spotted the Nissan Hyper Adventure concept, and wondered if it might hint at an all-electric Nissan Xterra. I added a doubter I met at a deli as well.

Q: (Summerized) Is this Nissan Hyper Adventure concept actually a preview of an upcoming all-electric Nissan Xterra?

“Over the past few years, people like you (Nathan) have openly speculated about an all-electric Nissan Xterra hitting the market.” – J.J

“Nissan will never bring back that name!” – Toyota fan-boy I met at Brent’s Deli in Northridge, CA

A: Nissan is beginning to see that fans like to hark back to the past, which might mean a return to the “Xterra” name… in some fashion/

This concept, which will be shown at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show (née: Tokyo Motor Show) is one of four that Nissan will be presenting. Out of all of them, the Nissan Hyper Adventure (pictured) stands out to me. The other ones are the Hyper Tourer, Hyper Urban and the Hyper Punk, which you can read about (here).

Like it or not, Nissan is getting serious about heading down the path of electrification. Most of the concept vehicles they’ve debut over the past few years have been battery electric vehicles. Their newest production offering, the Nissan Ariya, is pretty advanced – but it is pricy, and mid-pack in terms of competitiveness.

Many in the industry feel that Nissan may begin an assault of more affordable electric vehicles. These concepts may be pointing in that direction. The “Nissan’s Ambition 2030” plan is to produce 15 fully electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Right now, Toyota and Honda have very few EVs available, so the possibility for Nissan to undercut these automakers is real.

With all that being said, there’s no reason to hide such a popular name as the “Xterra.” Hopefully, like the original, it will be affordable, utilitarian and remarkably off-road capable. Even if it’s electrically powered.

One can only hope.

The last question comes from a fan who is fed up with bloated, oversized overlanders that he thinks are a nuisance off-road.

Q: (Via Twitter @NathanAdlen) Let’s get real Nathan, I think that this craze of massive, and overpriced over land trucks is stupid!

I have watched TFL for a long time and I know you have a passion for smaller vehicles off road. So do I! My girlfriend and me modified a 1993 Suzuki Sidekick as oiur third car. It’s just for camping, or what the rich call over landing. Let me tell you what happened when we camped at Capitol Reef in Utah. I guess you would call it boondocking. Anyway we modified the Sidekick’s engine suspension, and tires. I added a HiGos roof top tent and brought enough supplies for three or four days.

Second day comes and these massive converted military trucks roll up that are all decked out. Thhe destroyed the road coming in and kicked up a lot of dirt. Then they set up near a walking trail and blocked a nice mountain view for us. One of the generators roared all night and these rich jerks blasted music until late.

We moved on the third day and saw even more over land elephants hogging the trail!

It made me and my girfriend upset and we left the next day. I wonder if you have some sort of opinion about this?

Thanks for all the laughs! Glenn

A: I am with you on this one. Many of these massive trucks can barely handle a minor trail.

Don’t get me wrong, I find massive off-road vehicles fascinating. Seeing them lumber over obstacles, and knowing the mechanics behind their grunt is amusing. Plus, I like seeing what some intrepid people do with these vehicles. I estimate that less than a quarter ever face any challenging adventure.

I’ve met owners who insist that they are just preparing for an emergency, and simply camp in it when the world isn’t on fire.

I see overlanding as getting to a primitive location, and being self-sustaining while you’re these. I’m glad to see folks like you taking something as simple (and awesome) as a Sidekick overlanding. I’m just sorry that these guys ruined it for you.

Many of these folks who buy outrageously expensive off-grid motorhomes rarely take them through the harder stuff. I would recommend trying a place that has a narrow trail leading to the camp. You would be amazed at how few of these vehicles can even handle a tight canyon or dried riverbed trail. There’s something to be said about lightness and maneuverability.

In the meantime, keep on trucking!