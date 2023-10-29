Ask Nathan: Is This Toyota EPU (Electric Pickup) for Real, Yet Another Possible Tiny Nissan Pickup, and Would I Buy a Subaru?

Images: Toyota

In this week’s post

Will the all-electric Toyota EPU go into production?

Another tiny Nissan pickup truck possibility?

Would you buy a Subaru?

The first question comes from a fan who previously asked about the (possible) Toyota Stout; and now wants to know if this Toyota EPU concept is said pickup.

Q: Right after I asked about the (Toyota) Stout, I see this Toyota EPU concept and it kind of knocked me out!

Remember what you were saying about the Stout just a few weeks back made me look at this Toyota EPU and cheer! I can’t believe that Tommy gets to see it in person! IT LOOKS SO COOL THAT I JUST WANT TO YELL!

I am a little worried about the chance that they won’t build the Toyota EPU because the electric pickup market is cooling. I hope that’s not true. There are a lot of people who would buy an EV pickup if they had the money. So if Toyota builds one that is affordable, I sure as hell would get one.

Do you think they will make a gas one?

Thanks again for answering all of my crazy questions Nathan!

Alfa88

A: Thanks again for your correspondence.

After hearing Tommy describe the Toyota EPU concept, I have to say: it looks promising. It may be a concept, but a lot of it looked surprisingly production ready. Does that mean that it will solely be an EV? Well, I dove into the weeds about this truck, which you can read (here), and I think there’s a chance for powertrain options:

“Measuring in at less than 16 and 1/2-feet (five-meters) the EPU is small. That length puts it right in between the Ford Maverick, which is a hair longer, and the Santa Cruz, which is slightly shorter. What’s interesting here is the packaging, because this is no hybrid; yet. You see, I believe that this platform might work with a hybrid or PHEV powertrain that Toyota already builds. This would be a boon for some, given the desire by many to keep away from BEVs.” TFLtruck.com

It would be great, one way or another, if the Toyota EPU (nee: Stout?) goes into production in some way. I know that Toyota is working hard on solid state battery tech, which could revolutionize the industry. Maybe, the production of an all-electric truck in this class will wait until that battery is ready? It’s hard to say.

I will say this: the normally conservative Toyota has shown some less-than-sedate production vehicles, as of late. I would not write-off this little concept as “inconceivable.”

N

The next question comes from an eagle-eyed fan who spotted what they think is a possible mini Nissan pickup truck.

Q: (Via Twitter @NathanAdlen) Lookie lookie at what I found Nathan!

I know it’s Renault. But isn’t Renault actually part of Nissan? If it is can’t you see this as a rebadged Nissan? What do you think?

Alem,X Tucson

A: Ah, yea that’s the Renault Niagara Concept pickup – yea, somethin like it is probably going into production – but…

This small truck, among other offering from Renault, are not slated for the states. Based on the Renault Kardian crossover, this concept was designed to show where Renault wants to make a bigger splash. It’s meant markets such as Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, India, and South Korea (among others). This type of market usually caters to vehicles that are designed for that region. That is to say, they may not be easy (or feasible) to adhere to our requirements. In addition, if they are built in other markets, pickups are slammed with our ridiculous “chicken tax,” making them pricier.

According to Top Gear, In the Niagara has an internal combustion engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system powers the front axle. Like Toyota hybrids, the rear axle is driven by an electric motor. If it has the Kardian engine, that could be 1.0-liter, three-cylinder turbo that makes 123 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. Total combined output could be closer to 200 hp.

There are up to eight vehicles that Renault wants to build for these markets. The Niagara could represent the very first.

As I said, I am unsure if Nissan would adopt this tiny pickup for our market (it appears to be smaller than a Santa Cruz, which is smaller than the Maverick). If they did, it would be pretty cool, and it could upset the potential of the aforementioned Toyota EPU.

N

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The last comments (there is a comment, and there’s a question) are directed at me, regarding the possibility of purchasing a Subaru product, and issues we’ve had.

Q:(Via: YouTube) Subaru should be on the list for sure, too bad you are angry with them and them with you, a true 10 best snow car review would include them.

I have a 4XE Wrangler, 2 JK wranglers before that, f150 many escapes and still today IMO i would put Subaru very high for winter driving, slip test and off road test are all great but the higher speed stability that comes from symmetrical AWD (drive shafts being same length) provides a natural distributions of power without computers and BLD being needed for hwy winter driving as well. And Crosstrek, Outback and Forester all have better ground clearance than many on your list. – Tebostang

Problems with not getting Subarus aside. Which one would you buy your wife or daughter if you had to get one? – Avitai00

A: Believe me: I would be happy to test (and probably add) Subarus to winter lists (@Tebostang), but I can’t promote something I haven’t tested.

With that being said, we tested a Subaru Forester at our onX off-road testing facility, and it did remarkably well. Top of the class. Sadly, we didn’t have that new model on hand to test in the snow. The last Subaru I drove through snow was a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, and it had a manual transmission. Although it’s a tad anemic (152 hp isn’t much), it was unstoppable in deep, slushy snow, and it was wearing all-season rubber.

Once again, someone has to drive a new one, in the right element, to be on this list. Still, I wish we could add it to the list.

As for Avitai00’s question about buying a current Subaru for either my daughter or wife: it would probably be the Subaru Forester Wilderness edition. I was surprised by it’s overall package, and outstanding performance.

Did you know: when I first got married, our first car was a ’99 Subaru Forester? Yep, and it was the perfect car to move from California to Colorado in. Outstanding little car.

N

This is the video they’re referring to.