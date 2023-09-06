How well can Toyota’s flagship Crown perform in the TFL slip test?

It’s been a little while since we first drove the 2023 Toyota Crown and experienced its iForce Max hybrid powertrain. With a combined 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft torque output, the replacement for the now-departed Avalon promises some decent shove on paper. It also gives the Crown all-wheel drive capability, but how well does it actually perform in slippery conditions?

Well, since it’s September, we don’t quite have snow on the ground just yet. However, we can simulate various loss-of-traction situations using the TFL slip test. As we demonstrated in past tests and actually elaborated on our methodology in our Dodge Hornet follow-up, this does offer some insight into how these systems handle sudden slip, though it is still more a simulation of certain worst scenarios. To find out how the 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum handles a loss of front wheel traction, diagonal slip and even three-wheel loss-of-traction situations (where only one wheel is actually on the ground getting any effective power), Tommy pushes the limits of Toyota’s electrified all-wheel drive system.

It’s worth remembering that about 30% of the powertrain’s available output is always going to the rear wheels, so the more powerful Crown models are never front-wheel drive alone. Nevertheless, Tommy sees just how well this car can shuffle its power around and brake which wheels aren’t getting grip to create the most favorable results.

Check out how that goes below: