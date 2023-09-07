2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally Is a Dirt-Worthy Throwback to Ford’s WRC Years

(Images: Ford)

An EV that can rally? That’s the idea with this Ford Mustang Mach-E.

There are two words you don’t hear in rally circles: electric and Mustang. But that’s exactly what we have here, as the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a special edition nodding back to the automaker’s WRC heritage, stretching back decades from the days of the Escort and the RS200 to the Focus and Fiesta. Now, Ford’s offering a street-legal rally machine to customers next year.

We saw the first hints of the Mustang Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but now we can see it without the camouflage. Not only do you get the 19-inch WRC-inspired gloss white alloy wheels, but the Rally brings in a special grille with integrated fog lights, a new front splitter, black cladding and rocker panels, a black steel roof and a distinctive rear wing.

Underneath, the powertrain starts off as your typical Mach-E GT. Ford has tweaked it even further, though, putting out “at least” 480 horsepower and 649 lb-ft of torque. Since we’re talking about a rally model, as well, this Mach-E gets a special RallySport drive mode to allow more spectacular slides on dirt thanks to “linear throttle response” and “more aggressive damping”. Easier, then, to channel your inner Colin McRae.

A couple other performance specs include the 15.2-inch front brake discs and Brembo brake calipers, as well as the 91-kWh battery that’s shared with the standard Mach-E GT. However, the Mach-E Rally will almost certainly be less efficient than the 270-ish miles the GT performance model can manage. The Rally sits on 0.8-inch lower suspension and rides on a set of Michelin CrossClimate 2 all-season tires, which offer a good balance between grip and comfort as we’ve learned in our experience putting them on EVs.

While Ford does pitch this car as a street-legal rally machine, it’s not nearly as stripped out as an actual WRC car would be. Inside, you still get all the features as the normal Mach-E, just with performance seats and contrast stitching. If you don’t like Grabber Yellow, you can also get it in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, Star White or Glacier Gray, all of which come with the stripes down the hood and tailgate.

Pricing is not available yet, but expect the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally to command about the same as the GT if not a bit more when the order books open early next year.