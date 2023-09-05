2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Keeps the Wagon Dream Alive for Another Generation

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Wagon fans, rejoice! The E-Class All-Terrain lives on into the W214 generation.

We saw the new, sixth-generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan back in April, but seeing a new wagon wasn’t a sure thing this time around. The automaker is cutting down some of its less popular (and, let’s be honest, less profitable) niche models like the E-Class Coupe, and wagons aren’t exactly setting the market on fire right now. Nonetheless, plenty of wagon fanatics still exist, and Mercedes reckons there are enough out there to keep the E-Class All-Terrain rolling on for another few years.

Keep in mind, though, this ruggedized E-Class is the only wagon we get, since the company pulled the standard wagon from our shores several years back. While the last-generation AMG E 63 S was Mercedes’ wagon foil to the Audi RS6 Avant, it hasn’t announced whether we’ll see a follow-up. The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 sedan hasn’t emerged yet either, so never say never on Affalterbach keeping the wagon alive.

So, what do you get with the E-Class All-Terrain? Like before, you get a taller ride height, some added cladding and a bit more of a brawny stance than your svelte, flowy sedan. Otherwise, this new wagon takes on similar styling to its four-door counterpart, with a new grille design, lights and flush door handles. You can even argue the cladding is a bit more understated (it is thinner) this time around. So, if you want a station wagon that still looks the part at valet and can handle some light off-road challenges, this may still be a good bet.

Under the hood, the E-Class All-Terrain comes in “E 450 4Matic” form.

That means you get a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Like all current Mercedes models with that engine, the car’s mild hybrid system and electric motor can provide 23 extra horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque in brief stints. Mercedes says the E 450 All-Terrain can sprint from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 130 mph. That’s fairly decent, considering we’re not talking about an AMG-level performance variant here.

The 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain enjoys a similarly larger footprint to its sedan counterpart. The wheelbase stretches by 0.87 inches, while the car’s total length increases by 0.9 inches. It’s about 1.1 inches wider, and all these dimensions translate to better rear-seat space. Cargo capacity is another hallmark of a wagon, and you get 21.7 cubic feet with the rear 40/20/40 folding second-row seats in place. Drop the rear seats, and cargo volume increases to 64.6 cubic feet. All these All-Terrain wagon models also come with a power-folding liftgate and retractable luggage cover as standard equipment.

The “Superscreen” is an option, just like in the sedan

Remember the bit where Mercedes said you could use TikTok and other third-party streaming apps from your MBUX infotainment screen? Yep, you can still do that here, and you also use your Apple Watch or iPhone as the vehicle’s key (sharable with up to 16 people). While Mercedes’ assets don’t show the Superscreen and the selfie cam here, they are optional on the E-Class All-Terrain too.

As you’ve probably come to expect over the years, Mercedes-Benz is absolutely dogmatic about cramming as much technology into their new cars as possible. To that end, you get a host of standard tech features including pitch, roll and other off-road pertinent settings on the gauge cluster and infotainment screen, which is a nice touch. Air suspension comes standard to provide a bit of extra clearance, or lower the car by 0.6 inches at highway speeds. Optional driver assistance features come in an assistance package, which bundles in things like lane keep and active steering assist, as well as active distance assist.

When will the E-Class All-Terrain be here?

Official pricing will emerge closer to the All-Terrain’s on-sale date early next year. The last model carried a MSRP around $70,000, though I’d expect this one to get a fairly substantial bump from that figure. The Audi A6 Allroad starts around $70,000 as well, so it may not be too much more expensive, depending on whether Mercedes thinks customers will shell out the extra cash over its rival.