2024 Toyota RAV4 Brings a Few Feature Changes and a $200 Base Price Hike

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 will arrive at dealerships in the coming weeks.

Now in its fifth model year, Toyota dealers still manage to shift nearly 40,000 RAV4s every month. It’s still as popular as ever, so it’s not surprising there are relatively few changes going into the new model year. Like before, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 is available in either gas-only trims, or you can get it in hybrid or plug-in hybrid “Prime” trims. The Army Green color, formerly seen on TRD Pro models, is available for the Hybrid exclusive Woodland Edition as well as the Adventure and TRD Off-Road. The Woodland also gets a cold weather package and Toyota made a range of minor changes across some other models in the range.

For $925, the Weather Package for the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition brings in heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers with a de-icing function. As essentially the RAV4 Hybrid’s equivalent of the Adventure trim, the Woodland gets 18-inch bronze alloy wheels, Falken Wildpeak A/T tires and TRD-tuned suspension.

Toyota offers a Midnight Black Metallic two-tone roof option with either Army Green or Ice Cap exterior colors on the Woodland for a $500 upcharge. If you get it on either the Adventure or TRD Off-Road, however, you won’t pay any extra cash. Finally, the Woodland Edition gets a 1.25-inch activity mount as standard equipment to attach a cargo carrier or bike rack.

Trim walk

At the entry-level end of the RAV4 lineup, the base LE starts off $200 higher than 2023. Given other models are rising by four figures, that’s a refreshingly minor price hike, even if you do still have to pay more than before. That $200 trend runs across the entire non-hybrid range. RAV4 Hybrid models, on the other hand, get a $250 price bump except the Woodland Edition, which itself increases by $670 in its second year.

On gas models, all-wheel drive is a $1,400 premium except on the Adventure and TRD Off-Road, where it comes standard.

All pricing below includes Toyota’s $1,350 destination fee.

Gas models

Gas versions of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 still pack a 2.5-liter engine. That powertrain manages 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, sending power through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy comes in at 27 city / 35 highway / 30 combined mpg for the FWD models (AWD drops that slightly).

LE: $29,825

XLE: $31,335

XLE Premium: $34,225

Limited: $38,130

Adventure: $36,020

$36,020 TRD Off-Road: $39,445

Hybrid models

The RAV4 Hybrid models use the same gasoline engine, but the added electric motor ups the total output to 219 horsepower. Fuel economy is also far better, with 40 mpg combined.

LE: $32,835

XLE: $34,335

XLE Premium: $37,225

SE: $35,520

XSE: $38,485

Limited: $41,130

$41,130 Woodland Edition: $36,045

Information on the RAV4 Prime isn’t available yet, but we expect to see more on that in the coming weeks.