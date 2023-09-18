2024 Kia Niro Hybrid Gets a Slight Price Bump in Its Second Year

The 2024 Kia Niro is also available as a plug-in hybrid and full EV, but pricing details aren’t out yet.

It’s only in its second model year, so we don’t see any major changes for Kia’s entry-level hybrid model. The second year of Kia’s second-generation Niro Hybrid gets a dual-level trunk floor on all but the base LX model, offering a bit of extra hidden storage should you need it. Other than that, the Fire Orange Metallic color is gone from the lineup, but there are no other changes than the price this time around.

As before, there are five available trims, ranging from the cheapest LX to the most expensive SX Touring. The latter, which I reviewed last month, offers up an impressive number of features, if you can stretch your budget.

Trim walk and pricing (with difference from 2023):

The upshot for the 2024 Kia Niro: Pricing goes up across most of the range by $350. The base model gets a slight break, with its MSRP only increasing by $250 over last year. Feature-for-feature, the configurator site will largely reflect the same feature kit as before, with up to nine exterior color options and five different interior colors and materials, though which combinations you can get will vary depending on trim:

Trim 2024 MSRP Change from 2023 LX $28,165 +$250 EX $30,865 +$350 EX Touring $33,165 +$350 SX $34,265 +$350 SX Touring $23,565 +$350

Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Niro packs the same powertrain as last year. The 1.6-liter naturally-aspirated engine and electric motor produce a total 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. It sends that power exclusively to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission: Great for pootling around town, but you will notice the lack of power if you’re considering a more demanding road trip (like driving over the Rockies).

On the up side, the Niro’s fuel economy is a major selling point. The LX, EX and SX manage 53 mpg combined, while the more feature-rich “Touring” trims drop that down to 49 mpg. Depending on how carefully you drive, you can manage up to around 600 miles for each tank of fuel.

