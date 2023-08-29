These Are the Fastest and Slowest-Selling Used Cars in America Today: Study

Some cars are flying off the lots, but others you might expect to sell quickly...aren't

By
Zach Butler
-
Tesla Model S Plaid
(Image: Tesla)

The Tesla Model S may go the distance at a rapid pace, but buyers just don’t seem to be going for it right now.

Love is a fickle thing, and so are car shoppers, as it turns out.

According to data from research firm iSeeCars, folks are leaning harder into the used market this past year, as prices finally come back down to Earth and new car MSRPs their steady upward march. These days, the average cost for a new vehicle is $45,936, while 1 to 5-year-old used cars are trading at $32,249 — a notable 30% less. While that is the average, not every car sees a similar level of interest from would-be buyers. In fact, some cars take upwards of three months to sell, or roughly 2.5 times longer than the average 38.9 days on the market your typical used car sits on the lot.

So, which are the fastest and slowest sellers? Unlike the fastest-selling new cars, the most popular used vehicles do trend toward value-focused models, as you’d expect. That said, bottom-line price isn’t necessarily king here, as a couple relatively cheap used cars aren’t drawing in buyers based on sticker alone.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Here are the slowest-selling used cars right now

Before digging into iSeeCars‘ data, it’s worth noting that we’re looking at trends between July 2022 and July 2023. This study focuses on year-over-year changes, mainly as a representation of how new and used car prices are shifting compared to a time when we were still feeling ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, analysts predict used car demand will remain strong, but prices should continue to slowly drop over the upcoming year.

For reference, the average used car spends 38.9 days on the lot (26% longer than July 2023, showing some slowdown), and trades for an average of $32,249.

RankModelAverage Days on MarketAverage Price
20Audi Q860.1$55,099
19Ford EcoSport60.1$19,755
18Cadillac XT660.4$42,946
17Lincoln Nautilus60.6$38,329
16Chrysler Voyager60.6$24,505
15Ford Edge60.9$27,964
14Alfa Romeo Giulia61.0$29,911
13Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD (third-generation)61.2$46,399
12BMW 5 Series61.4$37,545
11Jeep Wrangler Unlimited62.5$49,709
10Buick Enclave64.3$32,075
9Chrysler 30064.7$25,021
8Chevrolet Blazer65.9$31,644
7Range Rover68.4$75,060
6Tesla Model X71.4$70,835
5Cadillac XT471.9$31,650
4Land Rover Discovery Sport73.6$30,206
3Ford Mustang Mach-E75.8$42,503
2Buick Envision82.3$29,057
1Tesla Model S88.3$65,216

A few surprising takeaways

Among the top 20 slowest-selling used cars, the Tesla Model S takes the title at 88.3 days on the market, on average. While Tesla’s flagship sedan does boast over 400 miles on a charge in its longest-range configuration, it is getting long in the tooth by now. Used prices are indeed lower than buying a brand-new example for $78,490 (for the new Standard Range version), but you’re still paying more than $65,000 for a used electric car. Buyers, by and large, don’t seem willing to do that, according to this data. It’s a similar story with the Model X, which is even more expensive.

Some relatively new models also make the slow sellers’ list, though, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Part of the reason used examples are languishing on dealer lots could be that Ford isn’t selling as many new Mach-Es either — 2023 sales are down 20% as of June — and weaker tax credit incentives on used electric cars.

Interestingly, one of the fastest-selling new cars, the Range Rover, is also one of the slowest-selling models on the second-hand market. Many of the other cars featured here, including the Chrysler Voyager as well as Buick’s larger crossovers and the Audi Q8 could be down to a weaker marketing push compared to some of their competition, as well as decent supply or incentives on new models. I think the Chrysler 300 is a good case in point of that theory, since folks are keen to get new examples before production ends on December 31 (making used cars tougher to sell quickly).

The fastest-selling used cars on the market right now are…

Generally speaking, the industry’s target inventory supply is around 60 days. While the slower sellers hang around dealer lots at least twice that long, the fastest-selling used cars don’t have that issue, even at the bottom-end of the list. The Toyota 4Runner, always a strong seller on the new market, finds a strong demand for buyers on the used market as well thanks to their nearly bulletproof reputation for durability.

RankModelAverage Days on MarketAverage Price
20Toyota 4Runner40.7$40,851
19Cadillac Escalade ESV40.5$66,331
18Honda Accord40.5$26,816
17Acura MDX40.4$38,279
16Chevrolet Corvette39.9$82,574
15Honda Pilot39.9$34,749
14Acura TLX39.8$32,380
13Kia Telluride39.7$39,838
12GMC Yukon39.4$56,637
11Toyota Tundra39.1$45,110
10Toyota Sienna (Hybrid)39.1$44,233
9Toyota C-HR38.9$23,462
8Honda Civic38.8$24,619
7Honda CR-V38.5$28,660
6Honda Insight38.3$24,567
5Hyundai Venue38.0$19,764
4Acura RDX36.8$35,864
3Toyota Highlander Hybrid36.6$42,119
2Acura ILX35.3$26,091
1Honda HR-V34.4$24,496

Even though Honda’s new cars aren’t flying off dealer lots (none of its models made the top 20 fastest-selling new cars list), the automaker utterly dominates the used market, at least in terms of turnover. Not only do familiar names like Accord, Civic and CR-V pop up here, but pretty much Acura’s entire lineup, short the NSX obviously, appears here. If anything, iSeeCars’ study lends credence to why Honda and Acura models enjoy strong resale values: Even if they’re a few years old, people still want them.

As you’d expect, Toyota also makes a strong case for itself among the fastest-selling used cars. When it comes to buying a car that’s a few years old, where you’re focusing on bang for your buck, people gravitate toward brands with better reputations for reliability.

