Report: New Nissan Hybrids, EVs and Retail Revamp Are On the Way

Nissan brought us the new Ariya and the Z...but there's much more on the horizon

(Images: Nissan)

Nissan previewed what’s coming to its dealers at its Las Vegas conference.

Competition never sleeps, and Nissan North America sales and marketing head Michael Colleran assured dealers there’s more coming down the pike at the automaker’s annual conference last week. Reportedly detailed in those plans, per Automotive News, is a push for new EV launches (naturally) as well as revamps of some familiar models and a new generation of its “e-Power” hybrid technology.

Nissan has big electrification plans. In total, the company says we’ll see 27 electrified cars in the coming years, of which 19 will be fully electric vehicles. So far, though, all the automaker really has to show for its efforts is the Ariya. Among the new models in the pipeline, Colleran reportedly previewed a coupe-like crossover meant to replace the aging Leaf, as well as a smaller crossover to complement the Ariya.

The automaker’s retail model is also changing.

Instead of an incentive-focused model, the company will instead “create an ecosystem where customers love Nissan and buy Nissan for the [company’s] values and not for the most recent rebate out there.” We have yet to see how these tweaks will play out in practice, but a focus on customer relationships and new product aim to improve Nissan’s competitive stance in the coming years.

That’s not to say the automaker is forgetting about internal combustion entirely just yet. Nissan also showed off a new version of the Kicks crossover and the Murano (which has been around in its current form since 2014). Predicated by the Infiniti QX Monograph concept at this year’s Monterey Car Week, the full-size Nissan Armada is also getting an overhaul. This time around, it will be even larger than before and pack a twin-turbocharged V6 engine in place of the existing 5.6-liter V8.

While the current-generation Rogue is on sale without a hybrid option, the automaker also plans to reintroduce its “e-Power” hybrid technology with the next model, due out in 2026. We’ll have to see if the implementation lines up to the lines of alliance partner Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV, or if we’ll see something different on the Nissan side.

Of course, you could argue it’s all basically hearsay until we actually see launches play out. Nevertheless, we will definitely pay attention to what Nissan’s doing, because it sounds like we have a busy few years ahead.