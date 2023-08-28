2024 Volkswagen Atlas & Atlas Cross Sport Recalled for Potential Engine Problems, Fire Risk

(Images: TFL Studios)

If you recently bought a brand-new, facelifted VW Atlas, pay attention to this latest recall.

Some engines installed in revamped 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models could have a potentially devastating defect, according to the automaker’s recall campaign. VW told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that contaminants on engine rod bearings could damage the oiling circuit. Over time, particles in the system could lead to wear and damage inside the engine and, eventually, a catastrophic failure.

The recall impacts 1,323 Atlas SUVs and 695 Atlas Cross Sports built between June 16 and July 25 of this year. VW expects only about 2% of those 2,018 vehicles will have a problem. However, considering the engines can completely fail, resulting in less of oil containment and even a fire, this is a issue worth addressing quickly.

Volkswagen says it first noticed the problem on July 3. Excessive engine noise is a hallmark symptom of connecting rod bearing issues, and someone at the Chattanooga, Tennessee manufacturing plant noted the problem. The company also received at least one field report of a knocking noise from an Atlas’ engine. On July 28, it learned of a car at a dealership having the same problem, and that car actually caught fire.

To date, 12 claims related to the issue were filed with VW as of August 4. The automaker is developing a way to work out which cars have defective engines and will replace them at no cost to the owner. Impacted Atlas owners will be notified on October 10.

In the meantime, VW’s engine plant in Silao, Mexico is also investigating the problem.