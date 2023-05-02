The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets a Price Drop Up to $4,000 and A Slight Range Boost

Ford re-opened order books for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and dropped its price by up to $4,000.

The size of the MSRP cut depends on the model, with the top-end models seeing a larger drop.

Ford says the price cut is possible through assembly plant upgrades, allowing the automaker to increase production through the end of the year. Of course, opening up orders again lets Ford pick up market share against its chief rivals, including General Motors and Tesla.

Mustang Mach-E Standard Range models get new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which allow better range and power. AC charging for LFP models is also faster.

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E qualifies for a partial $3,750 federal EV tax credit.

If you were looking to order a 2023 Mustang Mach-E, now’s your chance.

Not only can you actually order through your local Ford dealer once again, but prices are now slightly lower than they were over the past several months. Depending on which model you’re looking at, Ford announced Tuesday it cut Mach-E pricing by anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000. It also trimmed $1,000 off the GT Performance Edition package if you’re wanting to get into the hottest Mach-E with 480 horsepower.

Other highlights for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the inclusion of BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving capability, as well as better driving range for the Standard Range models. Those cars use new lithium iron phosphate batteries, improving the base range to an EPA-estimated 250 miles for RWD variants. The eAWD Standard Range cars get 226 miles on a charge, while these dual-motor versions also get 45 more horsepower.

On a side note, Ford did not mention any substantial powertrain changes for the Extended Range (ER) models or the top-end Mustang Mach-e GT.

Here’s how much prices have decreased

Both options for the Standard Range Mach-Es get a $3,000 price drop, to $42,995 and $45,995 for the RWD/AWD Select trims (excluding destination). The California Route 1 — an AWD-only trim — is $1,000 cheaper, for a baseline MSRP of $56,995. The Premium gets a $4,000 price cut (to $46,995 for the RWD version or $49,995 for AWD), as does the GT (down to $59,995).

Opting for the Extended Range battery on premium models is still $7,000, so that’s no more expensive than before. The Mustang Nite Pony package is still $800, but BlueCruise functionality is $200 more (for a total opt-in price of $2,100). Select models now get a ‘Comfort Package Lite’ for $1,500 that adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power folding mirrors and a memory driver’s seat. Premium models with the standard range battery now get new 19-inch wheels and the GT has an all-season tire option.

What about the tax credit?

When you check out the new 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing, you’ll also have to factor in state tax incentives and the federal EV tax credit. However, the Mach-E is not currently eligible for the full federal credit, so you’ll be able to get just $3,750 factored in on your 2023 taxes should you order one this year.