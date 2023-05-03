The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Is Available Once Again, After a Long Hiatus

(Images: Tesla, via retail website)

After being off the menu for months, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range is now available.

If you’re looking for the best possible range out of your Model 3, then you finally have the option to order it once again. CEO Elon Musk noted the company paused orders for this particular configuration due to high demand. Now, though, it’s back to bridge the gap between the standard, rear-wheel drive base model and the top-end Performance.

At $47,240, the Model 3 Long Range leans a little bit more toward the Performance in terms of price. You do still get a dual-motor all-wheel drive layout, of course, as well as a 4.2-second 0-60 time and that better range figure. Unlike many other EVs on the market at the moment, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range also qualifies for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, bringing down your long-term costs significantly if you have a tax liability to take advantage of that credit.

As before, you still get five exterior color options, with four beyond the no-cost Pearl White Multi-Coat setting you back $1,000 to $2,000. An all-black interior is standard, while going for the black-and-white interior will cost another $1,000. The Model 3 Long Range comes standard with 18-inch ‘Aero’ wheels for the best possible range, though you can upgrade those to 19-inch sport wheels for an extra $1,500. According to Tesla’s figures, doing so will knock about 15 miles of the range (for 310+ miles, rather than 325+ miles).

With every available option, you can push the Model 3 Long Range’s price up to $66,740.

Depending on the level of semi-autonomous driving assistance you’d like, you can spend another $6,000 for Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot feature. While you do get Autopilot as standard, the enhancements allow it to navigate while the feature is active, navigate lane changes on its own where possible, as well as enable parking systems like Autopark and Smart Summon. Full Self-Driving capability is supposed to go above and beyond even that capability, navigating city streets on its own. It’s not a fully baked feature just yet, and the automaker does emphasize that it is not a fully autonomous feature and the driver should still pay attention.

The good news is that, no matter how you configure it, you shouldn’t have to wait too long to get one. Tesla’s current delivery estimate is June 2023 if you order one right now, so you should only have to hold on for a few weeks if you take the plunge.