2024 Acura TLX Pricing Revealed: The Grown-Up Type R Costs At Least $51,995

(Images: Acura)

2024 Acura Integra Type S reservations open up on May 11.

When we saw the first spy shots emerge for Acura’s hottest Integra, I’ve held the notion that springing for one will cost you somewhere between the new Civic Type R’s price tag and the more powerful, all-wheel drive TLX Type S. That proved an accurate assessment as the automaker formally revealed Integra Type S pricing Thursday, but brace yourself: The price tag may be higher than you expect.

Including a $1,195 destination fee, the most potent version of Acura’s revived front-drive liftback will cost you at least $51,995. For reference, that’s $7,105 higher than its Honda-branded sibling (assuming you can actually find a Type R at MSRP, mind you) and $4,950 off the TLX Type S. If you’re just looking to buy within the Integra lineup, it’s also $14,500 more than the manual-equipped Integra A-Spec with Technology. So, for a luxury brand, the Integra Type S is certainly leaning toward the ‘premium’ end of this spectrum on its MSRP.

At its core, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S brings in the proven K20C1 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It puts out 5 more horsepower than the Type R, for a total output of 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Like the Type R, that power makes its way exclusively through a 6-speed manual transmission to the front wheels. The performance-tuned Integra also brings in adaptive damping, lightweight 19-inch hweels and 265/30-R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires from the Marysville, Ohio factory. Other create comforts include a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit digital instrument cluster, head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system.

Want one? You can snag an early place in line…if you act fast

As much as I was hoping it would land slightly under $50,000 rather than slightly over it, the Integra Type S still positions itself in a white space between Honda’s offerings and the other cars in the Type S lineup, particularly the TLX.

Acura will open up ‘limited reservations’ for the 2024 Integra Type S on May 11 at 10:00 AM Pacific (1:00 PM ET). When I say limited, only the first 200 production units are up for grabs at participating dealers. Knowing how these small-run reservation affairs typically shake out, it’s likely the whole lot will sell out within minutes.

Since its production run is just around the corner, we will have an opportunity to test out the new Integra Type S in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for those updates.