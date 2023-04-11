2024 Acura Integra Type S Finally Revealed with Full Specs: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

It will make its first casual appearance at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend

(Images: Acura)

After spy shots and teasers, we finally have our first proper look at the 2024 Acura Integra Type S.

Not only is Acura showing off the car’s styling Tuesday, but we also have nearly full performance specs (excluding 0-60 time).

Acura will manufacture the new Integra Type S exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio.

Production will kick off in the next few weeks, as the car will officially go on sale in June 2023.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is a car I’ve been eagerly awaiting — and now we have details!

At its heart, we’ve long known that the high-performance version of Acura’s new Integra liftback is coming and its fundamental identity as a Civic Type R with a classier body. Just before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend, though, the automaker is codifying exactly what this new Type S is (or, perhaps to some, what it isn’t), before kicking off sales this June.

Today’s announcement marks the fourth Type S variant Acura’s launched in the past two years, after the TLX, MDX and NSX.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S brings a significant power bump to the standard A-Spec, by way of its larger turbocharged engine.

This version gets a potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder that actually makes five more horsepower than the Honda Civic Type R, with 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The Type S gets a larger grille, as well as a vented aluminum hood to improve airflow by 170%, which in turn helps engine cooling. The front fascia incorporates a wider lower opening too, to feed more air to the intercooler to support running at a higher boost pressure.

As you would expect, the Integra Type S fires that power to the front wheels exclusively through a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

Like it’s Honda-branded siblings, the new Integra Type S also gets an automatic rev-matching system to make nailing each downshift as smooth as possible (without worrying about throttle blipping). One of the hallmarks of both hot hatches is the center-mounted, triple-outlet exhaust, which you can make louder through the Sport+ driving mode.

It’s slightly larger than your standard Integra

Thanks to the flared wheel arches, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is 2.8 inches wider than the standard model. Acura also widened the track by 3.5 inches in the front (64.0 inches) and 1.9 inches at the rear (63.5 inches). Overall, the high-performance variant is just 0.2 inches longer than the standard car and a tenth of an inch shorter, riding on the same 107.7-inch wheelbase.

Beyond simply adding 120 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque, Acura also brings in a thicker 29-millimeter front stabilizer bar, revised dual-axis front MacPherson strut suspension and larger Brembo brakes (13.8 inches at the front, 12.0 inches in the back).

While the standard Integra rides on Continental ProContact all-season tires, the Type S uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires wrapped around 19-by-9.5-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

With its larger powertrain, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S weighs in 146 pounds heavier than the 1.5-liter-equipped A-Spec. We don’t have manufacturer-provided 0-60 times yet (nor will we be able to test it ourselves for another few weeks), but it should be in the same 5.3-second ballpark as the Civic Type R.

Inside, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S largely mirrors the A-Spec with Technology model, aside from the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and Type S badging. This hot version also gets heated sport seats with firmer bolsters and ‘Ultrasuede’ inserts. A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster (called Acura Precision Cockpit) comes standard, as does the 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Standard equipment also includes the 16-speaker, 530-watt ELS Studio 3D audio system, as well as the full range of AcuraWatch suite of driver assistance features and a 5.3-inch head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.

How much will it cost?

Par for the course with any debut, we don’t yet know how much the 2024 Acura Integra Type S will cost. Odds are it will run at least slightly more than the Civic Type R’s $44,390 MSRP, to say nothing of the potential dealer markups at play when this car launches.

This latest Integra model is available in seven total colors, including the Type S-exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl. There are also three interior color options, including Orchid (white), black and red.

We’ll have more information on the 2024 Acura Integra Type S in June. Stay tuned!