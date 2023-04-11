2024 Acura Integra Type S Finally Revealed with Full Specs: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

- After spy shots and teasers, we finally have our first proper look at the 2024 Acura Integra Type S.
- Not only is Acura showing off the car’s styling Tuesday, but we also have nearly full performance specs (excluding 0-60 time).
- Acura will manufacture the new Integra Type S exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio.
- Production will kick off in the next few weeks, as the car will officially go on sale in June 2023.
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is a car I’ve been eagerly awaiting — and now we have details!
At its heart, we’ve long known that the high-performance version of Acura’s new Integra liftback is coming and its fundamental identity as a Civic Type R with a classier body. Just before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend, though, the automaker is codifying exactly what this new Type S is (or, perhaps to some, what it isn’t), before kicking off sales this June.
Today’s announcement marks the fourth Type S variant Acura’s launched in the past two years, after the TLX, MDX and NSX.
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S brings a significant power bump to the standard A-Spec, by way of its larger turbocharged engine.
This version gets a potent 2.0-liter four-cylinder that actually makes five more horsepower than the Honda Civic Type R, with 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The Type S gets a larger grille, as well as a vented aluminum hood to improve airflow by 170%, which in turn helps engine cooling. The front fascia incorporates a wider lower opening too, to feed more air to the intercooler to support running at a higher boost pressure.
As you would expect, the Integra Type S fires that power to the front wheels exclusively through a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
Like it’s Honda-branded siblings, the new Integra Type S also gets an automatic rev-matching system to make nailing each downshift as smooth as possible (without worrying about throttle blipping). One of the hallmarks of both hot hatches is the center-mounted, triple-outlet exhaust, which you can make louder through the Sport+ driving mode.
It’s slightly larger than your standard Integra
Thanks to the flared wheel arches, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is 2.8 inches wider than the standard model. Acura also widened the track by 3.5 inches in the front (64.0 inches) and 1.9 inches at the rear (63.5 inches). Overall, the high-performance variant is just 0.2 inches longer than the standard car and a tenth of an inch shorter, riding on the same 107.7-inch wheelbase.
Beyond simply adding 120 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque, Acura also brings in a thicker 29-millimeter front stabilizer bar, revised dual-axis front MacPherson strut suspension and larger Brembo brakes (13.8 inches at the front, 12.0 inches in the back).
While the standard Integra rides on Continental ProContact all-season tires, the Type S uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires wrapped around 19-by-9.5-inch aluminum alloy wheels.
With its larger powertrain, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S weighs in 146 pounds heavier than the 1.5-liter-equipped A-Spec. We don’t have manufacturer-provided 0-60 times yet (nor will we be able to test it ourselves for another few weeks), but it should be in the same 5.3-second ballpark as the Civic Type R.
Inside, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S largely mirrors the A-Spec with Technology model, aside from the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and Type S badging. This hot version also gets heated sport seats with firmer bolsters and ‘Ultrasuede’ inserts. A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster (called Acura Precision Cockpit) comes standard, as does the 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
Standard equipment also includes the 16-speaker, 530-watt ELS Studio 3D audio system, as well as the full range of AcuraWatch suite of driver assistance features and a 5.3-inch head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.
How much will it cost?
Par for the course with any debut, we don’t yet know how much the 2024 Acura Integra Type S will cost. Odds are it will run at least slightly more than the Civic Type R’s $44,390 MSRP, to say nothing of the potential dealer markups at play when this car launches.
This latest Integra model is available in seven total colors, including the Type S-exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl. There are also three interior color options, including Orchid (white), black and red.
We’ll have more information on the 2024 Acura Integra Type S in June. Stay tuned!