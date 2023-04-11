The Coupe-fied Polestar 4 SUV Will Debut on April 18

(Images: Polestar)

The brand’s second SUV will be a rakish variant of the Polestar 3.

After gaining mindshare and market share with the all-electric Polestar 2, Volvo’s spinoff brand aims to expand its range with a Polestar 3 crossover and this: A coupe-styled model called the Polestar 4. The brand published a single teaser image Tuesday.

Obviously, we can’t see any part of what’s going on with the rear styling. We instead just have a birds-eye shot of the front driver’s side, confirming the Polestar 4’s resemblance to the 3, the latter of which will arrive in the U.S. later this year. The only other official reference point we have at the moment shows the 4 underneath a sheet, next to three of its stablemates:

In essence, we’ll get more or less what we expect from other coupe-fied SUVs on the market, be they conventional models or EVs. The Polestar 4 looks to sit as high as the 3, while having about the same practical space as the 2 (the rooflines look about equal, for whatever that’s worth once we learn the technical specs).

Like the brand’s other current models (excluding the initial Polestar 1), the Polestar 4 will be all-electric, with no gasoline-backed variants in the range. The company also says this will be its fastest production car to-date.

Tangible details on the new Polestar 4 are thin on the ground at the moment. However, CEO Thomas Ingenlath insists this is “not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire deisng to create a new breed of SUV coupé”. Keep that quote in mind once Polestar actually reveals the car at the Shanghai Auto Show next Tuesday, April 18.

Now, the automaker obviously isn’t stopping with the 4, much as it didn’t with the 3 or the 2 (I know the numbers may be a bit confusing, but use the image above for reference. From left to right, Polestar shows the 2 -> 3 -> 4 -> 5). The Polestar 2 sedan is available right now in other front-wheel drive (as of this year) or all-wheel drive configurations. The 3 SUV will be available in a few months, while there’s also a flagship, fastback-styled Polestar 5 sedan on the way by the end of 2023 as well.