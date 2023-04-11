2024 Kia Seltos Configurator Goes Live, Pricing Starts From $25,715

(Images: Kia)

Pricing is now available for the updated 2024 Kia Seltos, with the base LX trim starting at $25,715. Expectedly, this is more expensive than the outgoing 2023 models by around $1,000.

The SX model tops out the range, commanding at least $31,315 before any extra-cost options.

Two powertrains are available: A 147-horsepower, naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder on LX, S and EX models or a 195-horsepower, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder on X-Line and SX trims.

The 2024 Kia Seltos gets refreshed styling, both inside and out.

Kia’s configurator for the updated Seltos is up and running right now.

The Seltos fills an important gap in the brand’s lineup, and this model year sees a few noteworthy changes.

After announcing a host of changes to its small crossover last November, Kia revealed formal pricing for the 2024 Seltos through its Build & Price page Tuesday. As is the way with mid-cycle refreshes, the updated Seltos is over $1,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, with the base LX starting at $25,715 including Kia’s $1,325 destination charge.

Pricing heads northward from there, of course, with the mid-range S model starting off $500 higher. The Seltos EX starts at $27,115, and is the most luxurious model you’ll get with the base 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine.

There is a bit of weirdness in the configurator, as Kia lists the X-Line as a mid-range model despite it being more expensive than the EX. The $30,015 X-Line upgrades the powertrain to a 195-horsepower 1.6-liter unit, as well as a 8-speed automatic transmission in place of a CVT (or ‘IVT’, as Kia calls it). This year’s 1.6-liter mill puts out 20 more horsepower than the older Seltos.

All-wheel drive comes standard on the LX, X-Line and SX trims.

However, it strangely does not come standard on the EX or the S (another reason for the pricing gaps). If you want AWD on either of those two, you’ll have to fork out $1,500 on the S or $2,000 on the EX.

Topping out the range is the $30,015 SX trim. Adding in an extra-cost color, the $1,200 sunroof package or accessories will naturally raise the bottom-line price, but the SX is the only model in the 2024 Seltos lineup that starts over $30,000, no matter what.

All 2024 models see the same exterior styling updates, including a new grille and lighting features. Inside, there’s a new infotainment setup with a digital gauge cluster and display under a single bezel stretching across most of the dash. The base LX gets a more basic unit with a 4.2-inch instrument display in front of the driver and an 8-inch touchscreen. S and higher models get dual 10.25-inch displays for both the instrument panel and the infotainment screen.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 Kia Seltos coming soon! We most recently covered the updated model at the New York Auto Show during our TFLtalk podcast, which you can check out below (go to the 20:35 timestamp):