Mercedes-Benz Jumps on Tesla’s NACS Bandwagon, While Still Developing Its Own Network

Another manufacturer joins the NACS movement, opening access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

At this point, it’s getting easier to list which automakers haven’t yet joined the North American Charging Standard, as the list continues to grow. Mercedes-Benz announced Friday it would also adopt the Tesla-developed standard, opening up access to Tesla’s Supercharger stations. It will be the first German automaker to make the move, as it plans to incorporate NACS charging ports into its growing range of electric models in 2025.

Like other automakers, Mercedes says it will offer an adapter to allow CCS-equipped EQ models to use NACS chargers as well. Current owners will be able to charge at more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America beginning next year.

At the same time, the company does still plan to expand its own “Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network”, which it announced earlier this year. By doing so, Mercedes-Benz says it will “set a new standard for EV infrastructure, enabling a convenient charging experience in terms of fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles.” Now, though, Mercedes’ own charging stations will include both CCS and NACS connectors later this year. The service will be open to owners and other non-Mercedes EV drivers.

Among the 400 new North American charging hubs and 2,500 individual charging stations its planning, Mercedes-Benz says the first ones will open by the end of this year.