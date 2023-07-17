2024 Chevy Traverse Debuts Rocking a New Turbo Engine and Z71 Off-Road Trim

There’s a new Chevy Traverse in town, looking far less car-like.

Even if you’re shopping for a large, three-row family crossover, you have a growing number of options for something either a little bit sporty or a bit more off-road capable. The 2024 Chevy Traverse is jumping in on that action, bringing us updated styling as well as a revamped RS and — for the first time on this particular model — a Z71 off-road trim. Beyond that, this latest version brings the expected level of new tech and features to mull over in this hugely competitive field.

Up front, the new fascia immediately identifies the 2024 Traverse as a modern Chevrolet. The flat nose gives off some Tahoe/Suburban vibes, while the bar across the grille and split headlight design come from the modern Blazer, among Chevy’s other crossover offerings. Despite its status as a unibody, three-row family rig, this Traverse has much more truck-ish presence this time around.

Under the hood, the 2024 Chevy Traverse is rocking a new powertrain to complement the look. Gone is the old 3.6-liter V6, and in its place is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill. Fortunately, you don’t have to sacrifice any power, despite the smaller displacement. Forced induction means this new setup managed 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, which improves on the old engine’s figures in both respects. Interestingly, also gone is the old 9-speed automatic transmission for a new 8-speed affair. Like before, you can still get the Traverse with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and max towing still caps out at 5,000 pounds. That’s a decent amount, though for a crossover this size that’s more or less becoming the benchmark no matter which brand you go with.

Check out the new interior

GM has been revamping all its SUVs with larger screens, and the 2024 Chevy Traverse is certainly no exception. Not only do you get an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, but there’s also a sizable 17.7-inch central display. They’re both standard equipment too, so you don’t have to worry about shooting for the higher-end Z71 or the RS to get them. Designers thoughtfully included physical knobs and buttons for all the major controls, though Chevy also touts its latest infotainment system’s speed and ease-of-use as major draw points to the brand.

Did you happen to notice the little sensor and black bar on the steering wheel? Yep, the 2024 Chevy Traverse also brings in Super Cruise, which will be optional on certain (higher) trim levels. Apart from that, the new Traverse is still a huge family hauler, seating up to eight people depending on the configuration. Base LS trims come with the 8-seater arrangement by default, while LT, RS and Z71 trims get captain’s chairs accommodating seven passengers. Now, if you want eight seats on a higher-specced version, you’ll have to stick with the LT. The Z71 and RS only come in a 2-2-3 configuration.

What’s special about the RS and Z71?

GM flew Nathan and I out to Michigan to check out the 2024 Chevy Traverse firsthand, before today’s reveal. We spent our time with the RS and Z71 trims, each of which cater more directly to the on-road or off-road demographics.

The RS, for its part, brings in a host of sporty styling tweaks. Not only do you get red-accented trim pieces and seats, but there’s also special RS badging. This trim also incorporates 22-inch gloss black wheels and different suspension tuning to the other models. Like some of Chevy’s other RS offerings (like the Blazer), you’re meant to go for the Traverse RS if you’re looking for the best on-road driving experience. That said, we haven’t had the opportunity to actually drive it yet, so you’ll have to stick around for those updates when we can properly take it for a spin.

As for the Traverse Z71, we’re not necessarily talking about the same sort of experience as the brand’s truck offerings. You do get red recovery hooks, greater ground clearance — although Chevy wouldn’t tell us exactly how much extra ground clearance you get, for the moment — and all-terrain tires wrapping 18-inch wheels. The Z71 gets a special twin-clutch all-wheel drive system as standard fare, as well as hill descent control and a special “Terrain” drive mode.

In essence, think of the Traverse Z71 in a similar spirit to the Ford Explorer Timberline. It’s certainly more capable, particularly thanks to the revised front fascia for better approach and specially tuned shocks. Overall, though, we’re talking about a three-row family crossover, so, you know…you have to manage expectations.

More information coming soon

The 2024 Chevy Traverse promises to be a marked improvement on the outgoing model, naturally. Thanks to what we can see so far, it looks like that’s the case, but there’s still plenty we don’t know. Pricing, for example: Chevrolet did not share any information on that yet, but we should know more in the coming months.

Regardless which model you choose, the new Traverse will be a well-equipped family machine. Automatic headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot warning, automatic braking and a host of other driver assistance tech comes as standard equipment. You will have to pony up some extra cash for Super Cruise, once again, but even the base LS should have all the tech most families need.

If you’re shopping the 2024 Chevy Traverse, I’d expect a price hike over the old model. That’s usually what happens with major overhauls like this, though if pricing tracks with the outgoing model, the LS should start well under $40,000.

GM will build the new Traverse at its Lansing Assembly plant, with the first models set to hit dealers early next year.