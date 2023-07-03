Mazda Officially Kills the CX-9 As Its Modern Replacement Hits the Streets

(Images: Mazda)

The Mazda CX-9 rolls off into the history books as the 2023 model year draws to a close.

There can only be one — and the option you’ll have if you want a three-row Mazda SUV moving forward is the 2024 CX-90. With its arrival, we already knew the aging CX-9’s days were numbered, much as the compact CX-30 crossover supplanted the CX-3. Still, although even Mazda itself flew under the radar a bit with this announcement, it’s worth noting the CX-9’s departure comes after a remarkable 17-year run, after the automaker originally introduced it way back in 2006.

Across those seventeen years, the Mazda CX-9 actually existed through just two generations. The first ran between model years 2007 and 2015 (when Mazda broke away from Ford-based platforms toward the “SkyActiv” vehicles we know today), while the second-generation model has been on sale since 2016. Despite its age, Mazda actually reported the base sales year ever for the CX-9 in 2022, when dealers shifted nearly 35,000 units. Sure, that’s no Toyota Highlander, but it’s still a notable feat for Mazda as a mid-size automaker.

It’s good news that the CX-9 found more buyers over the years, in my opinion, since it’s the best-driving crossover of the bunch. It’s always been a handsomely styled and remarkably surefooted family hauler, even if you did have to compromise on third-row space and the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, good though it is, showed its age coupled to a 6-speed automatic.

Thing is, I’m not too sad about this one…thanks to the CX-90.

Fortunately, we’re no worse off for losing the CX-9. It’s a good car, but the 2024 Mazda CX-90 that replaces it is better in every possible measure. You get a brand-new turbocharged inline-six for a start, even better styling, an elegant interior, solid driving capability and even a plug-in hybrid option. And the cherry on top? It only starts off about $745 more expensive than the CX-9 Touring did.

Even though I am a single guy and don’t need a three-row crossover, I still enjoyed driving the CX-9. I enjoy the new CX-90 even more. It’s a damn good car, and it has the CX-9’s 17-year history to thank for its existence.

Now, if you are looking for a deal on a family crossover, you may be able to snag one of the remaining CX-9s as dealers clear out inventory. You’ll have to hurry though, since you won’t be able to find brand-new examples for much longer.