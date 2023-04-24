Jeep Recall: Nearly 12,000 Wrangler EcoDiesels May Have Faulty High-Pressure Fuel Pumps

(Images: Jeep)

Own a diesel Jeep Wrangler? It may have a problematic fuel pump.

The Jeep Wrangler offers a wide range of powertrain options, including the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel that tens of thousands of buyers opted for. Unfortunately, those buyers may have issues with their high-pressure fuel pump, so Stellantis issued a new recall to address the issue this week.

According to documents published by through the NHTSA’s website, the Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps installed in Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator and Ram 1500 models with the diesel engine experienced an inordinate number of failures, potentially leading to a stall condition while driving. Through March 30, the automaker received 126 warranty claims, eight field reports and three other service records related to the problem. There were no accidents or injuries from the problem, at least according to what FCA US told regulators.

Here’s a breakdown including quantities of each affected model:

2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel (11,486 units)

2021-2023 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel (7,554 units)

2022-2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel (26,671 units)

How will Jeep/Ram dealers fix the problem?

FCA sent out an updated “advanced communication” to dealers on the Jeep recall on April 20, as the campaign involves some vehicles in dealer inventory. It’s illegal under federal law to sell new vehicles with safety-related problems until they can be fixed, so any current EcoDiesel models will be under stop-sale for the time being.

Jeep and Ram dealers will begin notifying their affected owners around June 2, 2023. From that point, dealer technicians will replace the fuel pump with “a HPFP with improved durability,” though the automaker does not specify which part will replace the faulty Bosch CP4.2s. While the issue affects 2021-2023 vehicles (2022-2023 in Ram’s case) that should still be under warranty, FCA will reimburse owners who paid to fix the issue if they furnish proof of payment for the expense.

Owners can check the NHTSA website for more information. FCA’s recall number for this campaign is 01A, while the NHTSA uses 23V-263 to identify this recall.