BMW announced a high-power variant of its all-electric i7 sedan Monday, called the ‘M70 xDrive’ and positioned above the standard xDrive60 model.

It’s the most potent version of the i7 to date, putting out 650 horsepower and 748 lb-ft of torque through its two motors (one on each axle). An “M Sport Boost” feature raises that torque figure to 811 lb-ft — significantly more than even the XM Label Red revealed last week.

BMW’s preliminary range figures peg the i7 M70 xDrive at 295 miles per charge, thanks to its 101.7-kWh battery.

The automaker will announce more details (including pricing) closer to its actual production date later this year. The 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive will officially debut at Auto Shanghai this week.



Time to update your BMW name matrix with another entry: the i7 ‘M70’.

A couple weeks ago, Roman and Tommy vented their frustration at the growing list of confusing car names. I bring that up because that video feels particularly apropos with BMW’s latest creation: the all-electric i7 M70 xDrive. This is not an M60 like the performance-spec iX gets, since the i7 already has a “base” xDrive60 sedan, nor does it fit into any of BMW’s other naming conventions with its M or M-that’s-not-quite-M models. All that aside, the 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive does offer up the most powerful 7 Series-class car we’ve ever seen, so you’ll want to read on if you’re looking for some serious performance figures.

In essence, the M Division brought in a six-phase electric motor at the rear pumping out 483 horsepower. In the i7, that output makes this the most power-dense motor yet, at 2.41 kW/kilogram, or 25.5% more powerful than the unit in the base i7 xDrive60. Coupe that to a 255 horsepower motor on the front axle and the M70 puts out a total of 650 horsepower. As you’d expect from an EV, though, the torque figures are even more impressive. The two motors put out 748 lb-ft in Sport mode, although using launch control or a facility called ‘M Sport Boost’ bumps that up even higher to 811 lb-ft.

For a 5,929-pound limousine, the straight-line figures speak for themselves.

The 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive will sprint from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. This car’s acceleration is among BMW’s best short of the brand’s most hardcore M cars and will even give some sports cars something to think about.

To keep all that power and weight in check, the M70 has a tuned chassis as well as M-specific setup for the standard self-leveling adaptive air suspension. Since we’re talking about a three-ton electric car, here, this i7 also gets extra bracing throughout the body and active roll-stabilization, as well as rear-wheel steering, which is increasingly common on luxury EVs these days.

What about the battery and charging?

It’s fun to talk about gargantuan levels of horsepower and torque, but that doesn’t mean much if you can’t drive your EV farther than 500 yards between charging stations. Fortunately, the 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive packs a 101.7-kWh (usable capacity) battery pack, which BMW estimates will get you 295 miles on a single charge.

When you do need to charge up, BMW says this i7 is capable of AC charging up to 11 kW. If you’re on a DC fast charger, you can push it up to 195 kW. That rate mirrors the iX M60 and is a decent clip, if not that impressive compared to other EVs like the Porsche Taycan.

If you went a little too berserk and need to eke out some miles to the next station, BMW added a new “Max Range” driving mode, akin to the old i3’s Eco Pro+ mode. It limits your top speed to 56 mph and deactivates the climate control system to sip as little electricity as possible.

Customizing the i7 M70

On its reveal, one of this car’s greatest stand-out features is the Sapphire Black upper and Liquid Copper lower paint scheme. That’s part of BMW’s Individual range of color options, which expands beyond your everyday options for more distinctive hues like this two-tone effect. Beyond that, the i7 M70 brings in some 21-inch alloy wheels, though you can spec a performance tire option with slightly smaller 20-inchers instead. The M Performance Professional package changes up the aesthetics even further by way of a black grille surround, black brake calipers, a black rear M spoiler and the high-gloss ‘Shadowline’ trim elements.

Pricing isn’t available for this high-spec i7 yet, but don’t expect it to come cheap. We’ll know more about the MSRP closer to the car’s production in the second half of 2023. The current i7 xDrive60 starts off at $119,300, so expect this M70 model to come in well above that mark.