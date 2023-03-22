A Cadillac Lyriq-V Is Happening, And It Could Pack 500 Horsepower: News

What we know so far about the Lyriq V.

Rumors around a Cadillac Lyriq-V seem ever more likely based on a recent leak on the Cadillac website. One of our readers, Matthew, noticed something significant. While flipping through accessories on the Cadillac website for 2024 Lyriq models, he saw trim options Sport, Luxury, Tech and V.

This supports the information that GM Authority has reported as well. The Cadillac Lyriq V is suspected to feature revised styling as well as a power bump from the current Lyriq. The standard Lyriq produces 340 horsepower, not a shoddy figure. However, the V model should produce even more power than the higher spec AWD Lyriq which already makes a whopping 500 horsepower.

Cadillac has a history of going wild with V models.

500 horsepower is already a tough figure to beat. Then again, Cadillac V cars are more than badge engineering. Other V models, like the Escalade V, are not shy in their approach to performance. The Escalade-V produces an earth moving 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. Now that’s how you address horsepower with the subtlety of an atom bomb.

The Escalade also carries a $149,990 price tag, so the Lyriq V will likely come with a notable premium. Standard Lyriqs start at $62,990, and run a 100.4kWh Ultium battery. That allows for a range of up to 312 miles in the RWD Lyriq, but a high performance Lyriq V on grippy tires will likely have a lower range figure.

How much power the big bad Lyriq will make, and how much it will cost still remains to be seen. Being that it’s labeled a 2024 model, we should know more in the coming months. In the meantime, check out the video linked below to see Roman’s take on the regular Cadillac Lyriq.