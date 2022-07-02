(Video) Is The All Electric 2022 Cadillac Lyriq The Best Car Cadillac Has Made In The Last 20 Years?

Roman asks: Is the all-electric 2022 Cadillac Lyriq the best car the automaker has built for the past two decades?

The 2022 Cadillac Lyriq is not only important to Cadillac, it’s remarkably important to General Motors as well. Much of the powertrain and tech used in the Lyriq will trickle down to other models in the General Motors’ fleet. In some ways, it’s like the old days. For several decades, Cadillac led the way for General Motors. Some powertrains and design were bespoke to the brand, but the R&D would often benefit other GM models as well.

It’s the same thing here.

The rear-wheel drive (base model) Cadillac Lyriq has an EPA rating of 312 miles. This model has a single motor making 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It has a 100.4-kWh Ultium battery pack. There will also be a 500-hp all-wheel drive (AWD) model with a greater range coming soon. The Lyriq can add up to 52 miles of range in an hour with a 19.2-kW Level 2 AC home charger. Moving up, you get about 76 miles of range in 10 minutes with a DC fast-charger.

The Ulitum platform, which is a skateboard, battery sandwich, has already proven itself in the GMC Hummer EV. That vehicle requires gobs of energy; using a 212.7 kWh battery that’s more than twice the size as the Lyriq RWD’s pack. Still, with the successful, (though limited) launch of the GMC Hummer EV, the Lyriq is the second GM vehicle to step out on this new EV platform.

Inside, the interior design sets new levels of luxury, refinement and tech for the brand. For Roman, it’s so good, he has to ask: is this the best Cadillac in decades? Check out the video and tell us what you think!