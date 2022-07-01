 Check Out the Handcrafted 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition

The new, handcrafted 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition comes in three “NSX-derived premium” colors – Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue.

Available soon, as a limited run production, the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition gets its acronym from the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. This is the fifth vehicle handcrafted by the same master technicians who build the NSX Type S.

The 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition’s exterior design elements are exclusive to the PMC Edition. That includes the Berlina Black paint for the roof, antenna, and door handles, and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers. According to Acura, the NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are also painted in a new Copper-finish, is a first for Acura. The wheels are covered in 255/35/20 Pirelli P-Zero Summer Tires.

Other exterior upgrades include a carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, and lower side sill garnish. All of the exterior badging is gloss-black.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding. Vehicles finished in Curva Red paint feature an Ebony interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl is paired with an eye-popping Orchid interior with striking blue stitching while 130R White is paired exclusively with a sporty Red interior. Milano leather seats with Ultrasuede® inserts are standard and an individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center. Acura

For additional details on Acura’s PMC Edition vehicles, visit AcuraNews.com.

TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:

Hand Assembled at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

Painted in NSX premium nano-pigment paints:

Curva Red (Ebony Interior)

130R White (Red Interior)

Long Beach Blue (Orchid Interior)

Carbon fiber decklid spoiler

Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Lightweight Copper Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Pirelli P-Zero Summer Tire (255/35)

Berlina black roof panel and antenna

Berlina black door handles

Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers

Gloss black badging

Side sill garnish

Carbon fiber interior trim panels

Illuminated Type S side sills

Premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding

Flat bottom heated steering wheel

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

Acura says the limited production run 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition will be available for ordering later this year.

