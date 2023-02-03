Honda and Acura Issue Do Not Drive Orders for More Than 8,000 Vehicles with Takata Airbags

2001 Honda Civic LX Coupe.

Over 8,200 Honda and Acura “Alpha” generation vehicles are being recalled to replace their potentially dangerous Takata airbags.

Honda and Acura are issuing a “do NOT drive order” for their Alpha-generation vehicles which include the Accord, Civic, CR-V and Acura TL, among others. The recall comes with a dire warning about the potential for serious injury if these vehicles are involved in an accident. These cars account for vehicles missed by prior recalls for the defective airbag. Of which, Honda says 99-percent have been taken care of. Still, over 8,000 of these older products have slipped through the cracks.

Recalled Honda cars, SUVs and minivans:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

Recalled Acuras:

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

Per the company’s announcement:

“Approximately 8,200 Honda and Acura vehicles with the most dangerous airbags are still being driven today. Honda has replaced or accounted for more than 99% of Alpha inflators, but it is absolutely critical that these remaining vehicle owners act now to protect themselves and their loved ones. These vehicles are 20 to 22 years old now, and the risk to vehicle occupants is dire. Alpha air bags are some of the oldest under recall, and they have a 50% failure rate. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.” Honda

Honda and Acura state that the repairs are free of charge. If you think your car is part of this recall, you can contact Honda and Acura’s Customer Service at 888-234-2138. You can also go to Honda’s recall website, or visit the Takata recall website.