GM is currently working through mid-cycle overhauls for its small crossovers, and today it announced the updated 2024 Cadillac XT4.

In addition to the facelift, the brand’s entry-level crossover brings in tech inspired by the current Lyriq, including a large 33-inch infotainment display and an AKG audio system. The new infotainment system brings Google built-in compatibility, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. U.S. and Canadian-market models get 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability .

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is still the XT4’s standard engine, putting out 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing is not available yet, but the 2024 Cadillac XT4 will go on sale this summer.

Here’s our first look at the updated 2024 Cadillac XT4.

Small luxury SUVs are a huge market these days, with every manufacturer from Acura to Volvo taking part. Cadillac charged into the segment back in 2018 with the XT4, but it’s time for a substantial update to try and keep things fresh.

Right off the bat, you’ll be able to see this update in the front-end styling. This model retains the long, vertically mounted daytime running lights along the fender and front bumper, but the headlights move farther down. Apart from the front clip, the dimensions and side profile remain the same as before. The updated XT4 also retains its 2.0-liter turbocharged powertrain, with 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

The real upgrade, as we’ve seen with GM’s other recently updated subcompacts, is the interior tech. Specifically, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 gets a 33-inch curved LED touchscreen display also used in the electric Lyriq crossover. Other noteworthy features with this update include a 13-speaker AKG premium audio system, as well as 5G Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity and the Google built-in app suite, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

The 2024 XT4 brings in more than a dozen standard safety features, including Blind Zone Steering Assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic braking. On top of that, you can get the Active Safety Package that adds in adaptive cruise control, reverse automatic braking, speed limit assist and traffic sign recognition, among other features.

While the infotainment system is a welcome upgrade, the XT4 still doesn’t get GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology. At the moment, there’s no word on exactly when (or perhaps even if) it will make its way to Cadillac’s subcompact crossover in its current generation.

Here’s when the XT4 will arrive (but pricing is still TBA)

When it does land at dealers, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 will come in three trims: Luxury, Sport and Premium. There’s a new lineup of 18- to 20-inch wheels, depending on the model. Cadillac did not announce pricing, but we will see more information there in a few weeks.

Production for the updated XT4 kicks off at GM’s Fairfax assembly plant in April. From there, it will actually arrive at dealers sometime this summer. Will the update be enough to claw its way to the top of the small luxury SUV pack? We’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out in the end-of-year sales reports.