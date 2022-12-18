Ask Nathan: Subaru Builds a Pickup (But…), A Replacement for My Tesla and Automotive Journalists ALWAYS Complain!

Here's what questions and comments you all sent in this week!

Subaru Sambar truck. (Image: Subaru)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is Subaru going to bring a truck to the USA?

I want to replace my Tesla ASAP!

Many automotive journalist complain way too much.

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if Subaru has finally decided to bring us a truck.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@tflcar.com) Hi big guy, can we please get another Subaru truck like the Baja?

My mom had a Subaru Baja and it was one of the best little cars we had in my family. It was very useful and super reliable. We didn’t need the all wheel drive that often in Georgia. I saw that you finally got your Hyundai Santa Cruz and I was kind of jealous. You know it seems like it would be a good idea to build something that would sell against the the Maverick and Santa Cruze. Ammmi right?

I know Subaru treats you bad but I still like the cars they build even if they have CVTs.

Please have a Merry Christmas and keep those fun videos coming!

— G.Peanut

A: Well, there is a Subaru pickup being built, but it’s not for our market.

The Subaru Sambar has been a star in their JDM lineup for a long time. It’s a very slick little truck that has a van spinoff based on the same platform. Recently, they updated it with an interesting AWD/4WD system tied to a contentiously variable transmission (CVT). Honestly, we like most of Subaru’s products – especially in the Rocky Mountains. They seem to be improving their CVTs as well, but that’s all through hearsay from other journalists.

One day, Subaru may drop their discriminatory stance against us – but I’m not holding my breath. Never the less, we have a friend of TFL Studios who may be seeing the higher ups in Ebisu, Tokyo in a few months. Maybe things can change.

As for the Sambar pickup: well there’s no chance a new JDM pickup would ever be sold here. Still, some of the tech could find its way into future product. You never know.

– N

You can read ab0out the old Sambar (here)

The next question comes from a Tesla owner who wants a replacement for his Model 3.

Image: TFLcar

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) Bonjour N!

I am so sick of the stigma attached to this whole Tesla debacle. My Model 3 is okay and I like its performance, but now I’m connected to Musk. By the simple act of driving this car, I come off as (edited for foul language, and depictions of disturbing images).

I was thinking of replacing it with something before the end of January 2023, maybe even sooner. Looked at the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is on the cheaper side of my budget. Then I looked at the Ford Mustang Mach E, which feels a lot like my Model 3. Nathan, what else should I be looking at? I don’t have a family, and I have a 30 mile daily commute.

Merci!

– Alan P

A: Hi Alan!

There are a lot of options out there, but I am still pretty smitten by the Hyundai Ioniq5. I drove thousands on miles in one, and it was an impressive machine. Maybe wait for the Ioniq6, which is a more competitive design – compared to your Model 3. If you are looking for more performance, the Kia EV6 is worth a look.

Mercedes-Benz is beginning to build some impressive EV options as well.

Sorry about your poor experience. I have received a lot of messages from people who are losing faith in Tesla recently. While I’m not one of delving into the social/political side of things; it’s obvious that Tesla’s problems are getting worse.

Happy holidays!

– N

Image: Hyundai

The last question comes from a booking agent who isn’t very please with many automotive contemporaries who air their complaints on social media.

Seeing journalist heading to amazing locations, like Munich, and complain on social media sucks. I get it. (Image: Volkswagen)

Q: (From ###Travel): I just love it when privileged (automotive) journalists complain that they have to travel. Or how hard their world is, or how hard they work.

Condensed and edited for content

I see it social media all the time. They moan about traveling all the time to luxury locations with top notch food. They have jobs that most of us would kill to have. Yet they constantly clamor for recognition. “Look at me!” and “Woe is me!”

– A. Waterman

Seeing journalist driving, or riding in amazing rides – yet they complain? Yea, some do. (Image: Lexus)

A: Not all of us are like that, but I get it.

Seeing a person who constantly seeks attention and pity on social media can be irritating. This IS an amazing job, one that we are fortunate to have. Honestly, 90-percent of my colleagues are pretty grateful about their good fortune. The automotive industry is an amazing, and ever-evolving mini-verse of activity. I love it!

One of the things that happens with social media is the inadvertent mix between business and personal communications. Sometimes, the line gets blurred – and what should be shared with friends/family goes public. That’s not an excuse, as some people need you to know how important they need to feel. Other’s don’t, and there are some in-between.

Look: I have a simple solution that will instantly curb your aggravation – stop following journalists that irritate you. In fact, step away from social media for a day or two is proven to lower folks blood pressure.

… I don’t think that’s proven, but it sure sounds good.

— N

These two guys NEVER complain about how awesome their job is!