Video: I Bought The Ultimate Sleeper on Craigslist and I DIDN’T Get Murdered!

Images: TFLcar

Roman and videographer Cole check out a Craigslist used 2008 Toyota RAV4 V6 — Cole’s next new (to him) ride.

Craigslist can be a bit if a gamble when you’re looking to buy expensive, used items – especially a car. Still, it’s one of the most used platforms for buyers and sellers in the country. We’ve had a lot of experience buying vehicles from Craigslist overt the years, with (mostly) good results.

Check out this story on how we almost got scammed trying to buy a truck.

There was a time when the RAV4 was one of the biggest sleepers in its class. The third generation (XA30) RAV4 had an optional 3.5-liter V6 that put out 269 horsepower and 246 lb-ft of torque. This power was fed through a five-speed automatic transmission, which was paired with an all-mechanical all-wheel drive system. Weighing about 3,650-lbs, the little SUV/crossover had some serious get-up-and-go.

At sea level, it could easily hit 60 mph in about six seconds (and change). More importantly, it’s grunt gave the V6 RAV4 excellent passing power. This is a far cry from Cole’s 1999 front-wheel drive RAV4 which was falling apart with over 200,000 miles on the ticker. This newer model has about 85,000 miles. That is to say, it has many miles left on it… if it was properly taken care of.

As a result, on a cold December morning, Roman told Cole that this vehicle warrants further scrutiny, and that they’d both go to take a look at his potential new/used vehicle. It has to be said: Roman has a lot of insight on what to look for when buying a used vehicle. Not only that, but if he gives Cole poor advise on this purchase, it could haunt him on a daily basis.

I can say this: the video you’re about to see is full of pleasant surprises and good advice. Enjoy!