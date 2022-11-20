Ask Nathan: Why Not Build an EV Jeep Pickup, Do the Cross-Country Challenge in a Gas Car and Used Car Prices are Falling?

Images: Jeep

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will we ever see an EV Jeep pickup?

Do the O-2-O cross country trip in a gasoline car now!

Are used car prices falling?

The first question comes from a fan who wonders if Nissan would allow a PHEV Mitsubishi pickup to be sold in our market.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@tflcar.com) Any news about Stellantis building an EV Jeep pickup of some sort?

If they are building an EV Wrangler, why can’t they build an EV Jeep pickup based on the EV Wrangler? Small pickups are hot and no one has a cheap, small EV pickup yet. So why not Jeep?

— Anonymous

A: You make a good point, but I think an EV Jeep pickup is a ways off.

Still, there are rumors about the possibility of the small Jeep Avenger EV coming to the USA in a different form. If you remember a while back, Jeep showed the world the Comanche pickup concept. We were lucky enough to drive it, and many people were showing real interest. Perhaps that’s something Jeep has kept in mind. Not only that, but Stellantis is fully aware about how popular the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are.

While a small electric pickup seems like a great idea to you and me, it’s a daunting task for automakers. Considering what consumers expect of modern day pickup trucks, building a small one that underperformed in any way, might sink the ship. I could be wrong, but I suspect that’s why we’re only seeing large, expensive EV pickups. They are easier to package, and keep the consumers fairly happy with their performance.

I hope you’re right about an EV Jeep pickup. It could be epic!

– N

This next question comes from a fan who wants us to repeat our cross country trip – in an internal combustion vehicle.

Q: (Via Twitter@NathanAdlen) Hey guys. I don’t mean to be a total troll, but I have an issue with your cross country trip in the Hyundai.

I thought it was a really cool video, and I’m looking forward to the next one, but you left something very important out. You should’ve established how long it takes to get from those two fountains in a gasoline car. Without that compare the other component to, it doesn’t seem to be as exciting. Maybe that is something you’re going to do later on?

I really like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and I think it’s a perfect car for cities. You’ve proven that it can be driven across country in a way that’s not too bad. I figure if you decide to take it back across country with a family, you’ll have to make twice as many stops. That seems logical doesn’t it?

Anyway, I think you guys are the hardest working journalist on YouTube. I really like all of your content and all of your channels. My wife and I can’t stand the fakes out there who obviously pay for viewership. I also hate Subaru for not giving you cars. That’s about the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard of. Whoever is in charge of their public relations should be fired immediately! I mean, you guys live in the Rocky Mountains for crying out loud! The one car you guys should be testing as a Subaru! Anyway, that’s enough of my rant. Take care and have a safe winter!

Bob G NYC

A: Great question!

Yes, we talked about it quite a bit, and I am keen on doing this whole run in different vehicles. If this does happen, we will be looking for one of the more fuel efficient vehicles out there. An economy car that can average over 40 mpg at speed would be ideal, and there are still a few to choose from.

You can read about my solo return trip (here).

The only issue for us is the resources needed to do this again. Remember: we’re a small studio – with only a handful of people available at any given time. This type of trip requires a lot of planning, expenses and time for three of us to be away from the studio for a while. Still, it’s something that I think is worth looking at.

If we try it again, we will make plenty of announcements!

– N

Here’s part two of the two part series!

The last question comes from my neighbor.

Q: I was told that used car prices are finally coming down.

Is that true?

— G

A: Indeed they are, but there’s something you should know…

Not ALL used cars are coming down in price, and not all dealers are playing nice. Also, the vehicles in question are not the most popular, like Tacomas, Wranglers, pickups and whatnot. Many of the used cars that seem to be more reasonable in price are people movers, like economy cars, small/midsize sedans and some crossovers.

I don’t think the balloon popped, but the market seems to be letting off some steam. This could be a sign of things to come, and we’ll have some comprehensive posts on the subject on TFLcar.com soon.

Cheers!