Only One of Us Was Hurt in the Making of This Video: Pacifica vs Palisade vs Escalade-V Drag Race!

We’re testing out two family haulers you’d likely cross-shop…and one you almost certainly wouldn’t.

So, this whole process started when scheduling out two different family vehicles with a reasonably similar philosophy. The Chrysler Pacifica — for all its “mom-mobile” baggage — is still a solid family rig, exactly as its designed to be. For the past several years, though, crossovers have eclipsed the minivan’s popularity to the point where far more families wind up with something like the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy. It’s large, it’s svelte, it’s luxurious, and yet it won’t break the bank.

In fact, the Palisade is slightly less expensive than the Pacifica we have here today, at just over $50,000 for the fully loaded model. But just comparing these two side-by-side, while informative, comes off a bit boring, don’t you think? That’s why Andre and Roman decided to pitch these two family haulers against each other in a drag race.

With a V6 engine apiece and almost exactly the same amount of power, even that would be a bit anticlimactic. The Pacifica has 287 horsepower, while the Palisade has 291 horsepower. They even have exactly the same amount of torque, at 262 lb-ft. Honestly, that’s perfectly adequate for the everyday school run. But there’s a third option…a mildly insane option, and that’s what Nathan brings to this party.

You could always go with a supercharged V8 luxury truck to haul your kids to school…if you have the cash.

Of course, if you have $152,000 to spend, you could go balls to the wall and get something like a brand-new Cadillac Escalade-V. Forget your pedestrian, run-of-the-mill V6. This family truck packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 682 horsepower, not to mention an exhaust that will let all the children and parents know who’s at the top of the morning drop-off pecking order.

The results…well, they are pretty one-sided. Or they would be, if we just ran it as a straight-up drag race. The guys did not go that route, as you’ll see in the video below.

Really, we ended up featuring the Escalade-V here, because why wouldn’t you? It makes this three-row comparison far more lively, and we have a fair bit of fun in the process. Only one member of the TFL team ends up getting hurt in the process, and you’ll see which one when you watch the full video:

