The 807 Horsepower Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Throws Back to a Detroit Icon

Dodge is rolling out seven special edition models in the 2023 model year, as part of its “Last Call” run before ending Challenger and Charger production.

The brand revealed the sixth out of those seven special Challenger/Charger models Wednesday: the Black Ghost.

This special edition Challenger throws back to a legendary car on Detroit streets, a 1970 Challenger RT SE owned by Godfrey Qualls.

Based on the SRT Hellcat Widebody, this Challenger puts out 807 horsepower.

Only 300 Black Ghost models will be produced, with ordering information due out later this fall.

The past five cars hit on a piece of brand history — reviving an old name that made history in the ’60s or ’70s. This car is no exception, though it commemorates just one car. Specifically, the Challenger Black Ghost is a nod to Godfrey Qualls’ 1970 Challenger RT SE, a car that “haunted” Detroit’s Woodward Avenue in the 1970s.

The story goes that the car flex its 426-cubic-inch Hemi engine before driving off into the night, not to be spotted again for months. That’s where the name “Black Ghost” originates. It’s not just a piece of local history, either, as the car earned a spot on the National Historic Vehicle Register in 2020.

So, what does this modern interpretation bring to the table? Dodge started with a SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Challenger. All 300 examples of this car pack an 807 horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 and comes in Pitch Black (naturally). You get unique black “gator skin” graphics on the roof, as well as bright chrome “Dodge” lettering, Challenger badges on the grille, fender and spoiler. The SRT grille badge comes in Midnight Metallic, and you also get 20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon “Warp Speed” wheels. On the outside, a bright chrome fuel door and hood pins cap off the exterior appearance.

Inside, the Challenger Black Ghost brings bespoke badging on the instrument panel, similar to Dodge’s other “Last Call” special editions to date. The car also brings an Alcantara steering wheel with a red SRT badge, as well as Laguna leather seats with Alcantara inserts. Dynamica suede adorns the headliner, while you also get real carbon fiber trim on the bezels.

Apart from the Jailbreak powerplant, this Challenger Black Ghost also has a 3.09:1 final drive ratio.

Pricing is not available yet, but we should get more information in the coming weeks. The seventh and final special edition will be revealed at SEMA in Las Vagas on November 1.