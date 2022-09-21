Mini Celebrates 20 Years in the U.S. with This Special Edition Four-Door Hardtop

Can you believe it’s already been 20 years since we first saw the “new” Mini here in the U.S.? The classic model, of course, kicked off the tiny hatchback’s rise to greatness in 1959. To mark the occasion of the Mini brand’s time on our shores, though, we’re getting the special Mini 20 Years Edition hitting dealers this month.

A new unique take among so many special models, this 20 Years Edition comes based on the four-door 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop. It’s available in Chili Red, Pepper White or Island Blue as exterior colors (naturally). Beyond that, you get red and white stripes down the hood, doors and hatch, as well as unique 17-inch wheels.

How much will the Mini 20 Years Edition cost?

Inside, the special run Mini gets 20 Years badges, as well as carbon black leatherette seats and a Nappa leather steering wheel. Heated seats, dual-zone climate control, navigation, real-time traffic services, Apple CarPlay support and a digital instrument cluster all come as standard equipment.

If you’re expecting a powertrain upgrade, unfortunately you will not see one here. The Mini 20 Years Edition uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the normal Cooper S. That means you get 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The car’s base price comes in at $37,165 including destination. This limited-run model went into production back in July and should start hitting dealers this month.

For more, check out a review from the other side of the Pond (and the road) below: