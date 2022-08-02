New Hampshire Police Arrest Corvette Driver Going 161 MPH on Interstate 93

More than double the speed limit, and — do we need to say it? — a dangerous idea

(Image: New Hampshire State Police, via Twitter)

While the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is no slouch, 161 mph is excessive to put it lightly.

With 495 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque on tap, even the “normal” Corvette C8 can throw down some serious performance. Unfortunately, for some the temptation to use that power comes on the public roads — and a driver was arrested by a New Hampshire state trooper doing just that on Interstate 93 near Ashland. Trooper Shawn Slaney clocked this Corvette traveling “at a high rate of speed” — more than double the posted speed limit.

30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, per the police statement to its social media outlets, was allegedly clocked on radar at 161 mph in a 70 mph zone. Due to the high rate of speed, Trooper Slaney did not pursue the orange Corvette as Zapata-Rebello flew past. However, Slaney did issue a “Be on the Lookout (BOLO)” warning to other law enforcement in the area, who were able to catch up to the driver.

“Minutes after the orange sports car passed [Slaney], Troop F dispatch started to receive reports of multiple sports cars, including the orange car, driving erratically at high rates of speed, nearly causing crashes,” the statement added.

Nearby police in Woodstock, New Hampshire clocked the driver going 130 mph, and subsequently pulled him over when he became stuck at an exit. They waited for Trooper Slaney to arrive, and Zapata-Rebello was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello is expected to appear in court in Plymouth, New Hampshire on late September.