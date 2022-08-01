BMW Expands the Electric i4 Range With More Affordable eDrive35 Model

BMW’s latest, entry-level i4 will join the lineup in early 2023.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 is more affordable than the more potent eDrive40 and top-end M50 models.

Pricing start at $52,395 (including destination) — $4,000 less than the eDrive40 and $15,000 less than the M50.

Power comes from a single, rear-mounted electric motor with an estimated 281 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

i4 eDrive35 production kicks off later this year.

If you’re keen to leave internal combustion behind but want to get into a new BMW, the automaker may just have the answer in the new eDrive35. This latest pure-electric take on BMW’s mid-range “Gran Coupe” drops the entry barrier down by a few thousand dollars from the eDrive40, and will hit U.S. dealers early next year.

As you likely expect, the $52,395 version of the new i4 makes some compromises from its stablemates, chiefly with its powertrain. The eDrive35 uses a single “Gen5” electric motor found in the higher-end i4s and the iX crossover. Since you only get one, however, BMW’s figure pegs this car’s output at 281 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

BMW claims the rear-wheel-drive eDrive35 can sprint from 0-60 in 5.8 seconds. Using the standard 18-inch wheels, the car should manage 260 miles from its 66.0-kWh (usable capacity) battery pack. Charging speeds max out at 180 kW, and owners can expect to charge up from 10 to 80% in roughly 32 minutes at that rate.

On balance, the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 falls right in line with the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, so folks cross-shopping the two have another option to choose.

The i4 eDrive35 offers similar equipment as the eDrive40, minus the powertrain

As standard equipment, the upcoming BMW i4 eDrive35 offers a 12.3-inch instrument panel as well as a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, both underneath a curved glass surface. On that and other standard and optional equipment, this car matches the slightly more expensive eDrive40 model. As with the more expensive trims, this entry-level option will still offer BMW’s ConnectedDrive services and over-the-air updates.

While the TFL team has yet to try this latest i4 out, Tommy gave his impressions of the performance M50 version, which you can check out below:

Correction: An earlier version of this article had “eDrive30” in the final bullet point, where it should be “eDrive35”. We apologize for this error.