(Video) The 2023 Kia Niro Has Three Electrified Flavors – And An All-New New Groove

The All-New 2023 Kia Niro Blew My Mind.. Here’s Why!

Just like the previous version, the 2023 Kia Niro lineup is all electrified. You can get a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a battery electric vehicle. While the 2023 Kia Niro lineup has been covered in the past, we learned a few new things. First off – this is almost an all-new vehicle.

The platform is the Hyundai-Kia N3, which is shared with vehicles like the Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5. It’s larger inside than the previous Niro, and has more interior space. The old platform, which it shared with the previous generation Hyundai Ioniq lineup, was tighter, and wasn’t as versatile as this new platform.

One obvious benefit of this new platform, and new tech is the interior. Seats are far more comfortable than before, and legroom is better too. All three Niros have about the same amount of interior space, despite different needs for powertrain packaging. That is to say, there’s a flat load floor that seems to be about the same cargo space in each model.

Images: Kia

2023 Kia Niro powertrains

Although the powertrains sound like they are carryovers from the previous Niro lineup, they are improved. According to a Kia spokesperson, they are all more efficient than before. Indeed, many of their projected EPA numbers support that. The 1.6-liter I4 in the regular hybrid makes a total of 139 horsepower. It has a 32Kw electric motor and can get up to 53 MPG. That should be “class-leading.”

The Niro PHEV has the same 1.6-liter gas engine as the hybrid; however, it has a stronger electric motor, and battery. Total horsepower jumps to 180. It comes with an 11.1kWh battery. In electric mode, it can go up to 33-miles, and it has level II-capable charging.

The all-electric Kia Niro comes with a 64kWh battery that makes 201 hp. (In the video, I misspoke about the horsepower of the EV – my mistake). It has an 85kW charge speed that isn’t considered that fast. Kia says it can go from 10-80% charge on level III in about 45-minutes.

The 2023 Kia Niro EV will have a maximum total range of 253 miles.

In this video, I explore all three version of the 2023 Kia Niro. While pricing hasn’t been released yet, I suspect it will be slightly more expensive than the previous model.

I still say Kia is wrong for labeling the Niro as an SUV or crossover; to me, it’s a nice hatchback or small wagon runabout.

