(Video) The 2022 Audi Q3 Quattro Is Full of Cool Surprises – But Is It Worth The Price?

The 2022 Audi Q3 S line 45 TFSI Quattro featured in this video in this video has an MSRP of $48,740 – is it worth it?

I’ve always felt that the 2022 Audi Q3 Quattro was a pleasant looking crossover. With a base price of $36,400, it’s fairly affordable. Keep in mind: that is 184 the horsepower base model – but it has Quattro and nice amenities. The BMW X1’s base price is $35,400, and I feel it’s a direct competitor to the A3.

Our tester, the 2022 Audi Q3 S line 45 TFSI Quattro, comes with a 228 hp, turbocharged four-banger that makes 258 lbs-feet of torque.* (There is a 251 lb-ft or torque figure on the net as well). All A3 Audi’s come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Our tester has an EPA rating of 24 mpg – combined. For a vehicle this size, that’s mediocre.

Driving the 2022 Audi Q3 S line 45 TFSI Quattro

As cool as it looks with those 20-inch wheels, I wish it has less rotational mass. It feels like it has almost too much weight going against it. Off the line, there’s good grunt, but it’s thin and pulling power gives out before it gets to 60 mph. My seat-of-the-pants 0 to 70 run hovered around eight-seconds.

Handling is good, perhaps better than the equivalent Mercedes-Benz GLA. I wish the steering had legitimate feel, but the weight is consumer-friendly light. If it had the smaller wheels, with more sidewall, it might have a better ride. As it is, the ride is firm, but vibrations are well muted.

Comfort is good – for a smallfry

I think Audi does some of the best seats in the business. Even on their base models, the support tends to be good. For a big ape like me, I appreciate the overall seating comfort. Even the back seat has just enough space for me to sit comfortably behind myself. Cargo space is small. You get a paltry 23.7 cu-ft of space behind the back seat. Folding the seats down (*fairly flat) and you get a total of 48 cu-ft of space. It’s useable, but not class leading.

It’s pretty good, but…

After driving the Genesis GV70, even the base model – I have a hard time justifying the price. Seriously, that Genesis is that good. As such, as much as I like the Audi, and I think it’s a better choice than the BMW X1, it’s not my choice. Still, it’s a decent deal, if you get the base model.