The All-Electric Lexus RZ450e SUV will Hit the Streets with Toyota’s Newest Tech

Based on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X, among others, the Lexus RZ450e has several mechanical and technical upgrades throughout.

The 2023 Lexus RZ450e shares its 65.6-kWh battery pack with the bZ4X, but the Lexus’s powertrain is a more powerful with approximately 300 horsepower. Technically, it’s a 71.4kWh – but you can’t use it all. That dual motor system is connected to a new all-wheel drive system called Direct4. The front motor will make 150 kW, while the rear makes 80 kW. Working in conjunction with Lexus’s new drive-by-wire system, which will be available later on, the Direct4 system is unique.

Lexus estimates the range of the 2023 Lexus RZ450e will go up to 225 miles.

Images: Lexus

The RZ represents the second of many full-electric vehicles Toyota/Lexus will produce.

It has similar dimensions to the bZ4X due to its dedicated BEV platform (e-TNGA). As such, it will slot between the Lexus NX and RX in terms of exterior size. Internally, it could be a great deal larger. BEVs allow for more passenger space as they do not need much space for mechanical components. As of now, there are no interior numbers available, other than the expected use of Toyota/Lexus’ 14-inch infotainment screen.

“We believe that Lexus, an established luxury automaker, should continue pursuing the creation of exciting cars while respecting nature and the global environment to achieve a carbon-neutral society. The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a uniquely Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch, and is exhilarating to drive. DIRECT4, the core technology

of ‘Lexus Electrified,’ is all-wheel drive system that achieves quick and linear response according to driver input. We will continue to take on the challenge of providing customers with new experiences and a uniquely Lexus BEV driving experience.” Takashi Watanabe, chief engineer, ‘Lexus Electrified’ Lexus International.

The DIRECT4 distribution controls front-to-rear drive force ratio distribution between 100:0 and 0:100. It takes into account the cornering speed, steering angle and other driver inputs to appropriate power where needed. This should enhance comfort while contributing to athleticism.

There has been no official post on pricing, or a release date. We expect to see the vehicle before the end of the third quarter of 2022. Prices are speculated to start around $50,000.