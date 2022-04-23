(Video) If James Bond Got Married and Had Kids, This Almost 700HP Aston Martin DBX 707 Would Be His Car!

Image: Aston Martin

The 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is one of the fastest production gasoline-powered crossovers out there – and it’s remarkably luxurious too!

Roman feels that the 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is a rolling work of art. Unlike some crossover/SUV sporty alternatives, this one has the power to back up its racy looks. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 697 horsepower 4.0-liter V8. It makes 663 lbs–feet of torque, and it’s based on the Mercedes-AMG power. If measured pferdestärke (PS) it comes to 707 horsepower; Because – German. The only transmission available is a nine-speed automatic.

During filming, Roman had to endure rain, sleet and snow with a vehicle that was running on non-winter tires. Still, he was awestruck by the engineering of this machine. He adored the 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707.

“Creating the ultimate SUV presented formidable challenges for our engineering team. Too often this class of car is characterized by an obsession with brute force. With DBX707 our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model. To this end we applied an uncompromising approach to every area of the vehicle. Engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electronic systems and aerodynamics have all been subject to extensive enhancement and meticulous tuning. The result is a car which sets new standards and further distinguishes the DBX from its class rivals.” Aston Martin’s Head of Vehicle Engineering and Procurement, Drummond Jacoy

The the 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 starts at $239,086, and you have to include a $3,086 destination charge.

We are hopeful that we’ll get the DBX 707 up to the Rocky Mountains soon. Given our past experiences with Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini, we want to see how this luxury crossover compares.

In this video, Roman flays all the way to the island of Sardinia in Italy, to test this British roller. Why? Because, why go to Great Britain to get rained on, when Italy (Sardinia) is so much closer. I guess.

Check out this video and see why Roman thinks this is James Bond’s family hauler.