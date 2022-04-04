Brand New Debut! Here’s the All-New Bigger, Beefier, 2023 Honda HR-V

This is the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V (Images: Honda)

The 2023 Honda HR-V will be an altogether larger vehicle, with an all-new design and a totally different swagger.

Based on the 11th generation Honda Civic’s (HA) platform, the 2023 Honda HR-V has a longer wheelbase and wider stance. The debut of the 2023 Honda HR-V comes with very little technical data. Considering its larger platform is based on the Civic, the new power train(s) may be based on the Civic.

The former Honda HR-V started in our market as a 2016 model. It was based on the tiny Honda Fit’s underpinnings. The HR-V had a unique cargo area that included the magic seat. This rear seat could fold in multiple ways, giving maximum utilitarian return for such a small car. Like the Honda Fit, the HR-V had the fuel tan placed below the driver, freeing up the rear cargo area. it had a 1.8-liter, non-turbo four cylinder engine. At the time, you could get a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission, but only with front-wheel drive. The CVT was required to get the all-wheel drive option.

“By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand. This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers.” Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

In 2019, the HR-V was refreshed with interior, exterior and some drivetrain tweaks. On top of that, they ditched the manual transmission option.

Now, Honda has completely reimagined the HR-V, and it appears that they are pushing it upmarket. Now it will have a “more responsive” powertrain, and a “new” independent rear suspension setup. We can only assume that it will have a wheelbase closer to the Civic’s 107.7-inch over the previous model’s 102.8-inch. That (potential) extra five-ish-inches could address one of the gripes about the former HR-V – cabin space.

We will be getting far more useful information over the next few months. Honda says the 2023 Honda HR-V will launch in the summer of 2022.