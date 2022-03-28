Toyota Will Finally Reveal The GR Corolla This Week: Here’s What We Know So Far

We don’t have to wait much longer to see the Toyota GR Corolla.

As we spent some time with the Toyota RAV4 Prime last week, the TFL team reflected for a bit and realized that it’s actually the second quickest Toyota in the US market, after the A90 Supra. You know what? I still can’t wrap my head around that, so I’m glad that we’re finally — finally — going to see some more details on the GR Corolla hot hatch. The wait is actually almost over as it’s coming on Thursday, March 31.

Not only is that good news for hot hatch fans, and I emphatically count myself among that group, but it means we’ll have another fun (and hopefully fast) Toyota to play with. Again, today’s teasers don’t really show much. We do get a few crucial clues, however, which is far more than Toyota’s shown to date.

What we can clearly see is encouraging

Through the stills and the clip above, signs look promising that we’ll actually see a hot(ter) Corolla. From the large fender vents to the GR brake calipers (and the badging too), that will put the car in good stead should it actually bring the sort of power we’re expecting.

On the performance front, we may be able to glean further clues from the GR Yaris. The “GR-FOUR’ lettering clearly proclaims the GR Corolla’s all-wheel drive layout. If Toyota does bring the GR Yaris’ drivetrain in its entirety, the GR Corolla will have limited-slip differentials both front and rear. It’s likely the Corolla will also get the same 1.6-liter, turbocharged inline-three with up to 268 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Even better for the #savethemanuals crowd, it will come with a 6-speed manual transmission — though at least you can still get that in the standard Corolla Hatchback as well.

Everything sounds exciting on paper, so we’re extremely curious to see how this car will shape up later this week. Stay tuned on March 31 at 9:30 PM ET for more details!