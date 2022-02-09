Here Is Singer’s Latest Reimagined 911 — The Turbo Study

(Images: Singer Group Inc.)

This Singer Turbo Study will run at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week.

Singer has a knack for hitting the sweet spot for 911 enthusiasts with its restorations, but today’s reveal adds a special twist. Meet the Turbo Study — a twin-turbocharged restoration project that resembles Porsche’s own 930 Turbo from the mid-1970s and 1980s.

It’s a departure for the company, which usually eschews forced induction, sticking with naturally-aspirated builds instead. However, this time around Singer takes the 964-generation 911’s air-cooled flat-six and adds in a couple turbochargers (and an electric wastegate) for greater grunt. The base power output for the Turbo Study is 450 horsepower, but folks employing Singer’s services can push the envelope even farther, if they so choose. While the original 930s were specced up to a 3.6-liter engine, the company enlarged it to 3.8 liters for this application. A few more enhancements also make their way into the build, such as a shark fin on the rear fender that doubles as an intake and a bespoke air-to-water intercoolers inside the intake plenums.

As is the way with restomods, Singer offers customers some more options as to how they’d like to tailor their Turbo Study. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will be available options, for example. Modern traction control and ABS systems also come in the build, as does a 6-speed manual transmission as standard fare. Other performance improvements include upgraded suspension, with damping based around the customer’s preferences. If you really want to go hardcore, you can even get carbon ceramic brakes.

Just take a look inside

Once you get past the appealing (at least, in my opinion) Wolf Blue paint and carbon fiber bodywork, you can check out the Turbo Study’s interior. Here, you get Malibu Sand upholstery with Black Forest wood trim on the dashboard. If you’re building more of a grand tourer from your classic 911, you can even spec electrically-adjustable heated seats, air conditioning and cruise control.

If you’ve taken a shine to previous Singer builds, then there’s little doubt this one will speak to you as well — especially with 450+ horsepower. As for the price? That more or less falls under the “if you have to ask…” bracket, but what you’ll pay ultimately depends on how you want to spec your particular car. Clients can engage the “special wishes department” should they want to get granular with their build — and why wouldn’t you? — with the limitations most likely being your imagination and the size of your wallet.

