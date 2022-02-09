Cadillac Offers A Fresh Glimpse At Its 2023 IMSA GTP Racer For 24 Hours Of Le Mans

The hybrid racer will take on both the IMSA WeatherTech Championship and Le Mans next year

Cadillac will return to Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) racing next year.

After 21 years, the brand will return to 24 Hours of Le Mans, competing in a car co-developed with between Cadillac Racing Design and racing manufacturer Dallara.

Per the rules, the Cadillac GTP racer will use a “new engine package”, as well as the common hybrid system mandated to compete in the GTP class. “While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable,” says lead exterior creative designer Chris Mikalauskas. To that end, the automaker teased new images of its upcoming prototype Wednesday, giving us more of a glimpse at the project they first announced last year.

Drawing from Cadillac’s previous racing success, the Cadillac GTP race car will be codeveloped by Cadillac Racing, Design and race manufacturer Dallara. The prototype will feature a new Cadillac engine package in conjunction with the GTP common hybrid system.

“[The Cadillac Project GTP] will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

At this moment, Cadillac disclosed no more specific information about the GTP car. However, the final version will be unveiled this summer. As for its competition calendar, this Cadillac’s first debut on the track will be Rolex 24 at Daytona, set to take place in January 2023.

Check out a brief teaser video published this morning: