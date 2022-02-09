Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition Celebrates The Original Prototypes, As The Current Model Nears Its End

Ford unveiled a new Heritage Edition version of its GT supercar — a nod to the experimental GT40 prototypes from 1966. (Images: Ford)

The GT gets a new tribute to Alan Mann Racing, as Ford winds down production this year.

We’re nearing the end of the road for the current generation Ford GT, which has been in production since 2016. That doesn’t mean the modern supercar will go out quietly, though, and this 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition nods to the car’s half-century-long lineage. This car specifically throws back to the Alan Mann Racing team’s experimental GT40 prototypes — cars that paved the way for Ford’s ultimate victories at Le Mans from 1966 through 1969.

Ford will bring this car to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show this week, with red and gold livery as well as a No. 16 graphic to celebrate the original “AM GT-1” prototype. Beyond just showing the modern interpretation though, we’ll actually be able to see the original as well, which pioneered the use of lightweight materials as a core philosophy for the iconic GT40.

In its modern form, the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition will get a similar lightweight treatment. Exposed carbon fiber is just one part of it, while it also brings 20-inch carbon fiber wheels and black-and-red Brembo brake calipers to the mix. It’s a similar story on the inside, with a host of carbon fiber and Ebony Alcantara upholstery on the seats, instrument panel, pillars and headliner. Otherwise, this GT will still pack the 660 horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine as the standard car.

The AM GT-1 and another closely related prototype didn’t bring Ford huge racing victories, but we are talking about the heritage that led to the 1966 GT40 Mk II, which did put Ferrari in its place at Le Mans. The new version, for its part, is now the seventh model in the Heritage Edition lineup, with several limited runs for each stretching back to 2017.

Expect this one to also emerge in extremely limited numbers, before Ford shuts down GT production later this year. Ford says this car is already available for “approved Ford GT customers” — and those folks can expect deliveries in the coming weeks.