NHTSA Investigating 1.7 Million Honda Accord, CR-V Models Over Reported Automatic Braking Problems

2018 and 2019 Honda Accords as well as 2017 through 2019 CR-Vs are under NHTSA investigation due to a potential issue with their automatic braking systems. (Images: Honda)

Safety regulators are looking into 278 complaints regarding Honda vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation this week into 1,732,000 late-model Honda Accords and CR-Vs due to complaints of an “inadvertent or unexpected activation o the automatic emergency braking system [that] may cause rapid vehicle deceleration which increases the risk of a collision.” Six of the 278 complaints noted in a document published by the Office of Defects Investigation allege collisions with minor injuries.

Specifically, the investigation targets the 2018 – 2019 Honda Accord and the 2017 – 2019 Honda CR-V. The issue concerns the AEB portion of the automaker’s “Honda Sensing” system, which may mistakenly detect an obstacle in a driver’s path and brake, when no such obstacle actually exists. Honda has worked to roll out the system across its entire lineup, though its unclear whether newer vehicles or different models outside this probe may be affected.

Of the total complaints, 107 involved Accord sedans, while 171 involved the more widely driven CR-V crossover. At the moment, the ODI is opening a preliminary investigation into the 1.7 million-vehicle popular to determine the scale of the problem. As the investigation rolls on, its results could trigger an official recall campaign to address the issue. However, the automaker has not taken that action yet, though it has said it will cooperate with NHTSA through the process, and conduct their an internal review into the problem.

We looked into Honda’s tech a couple years ago, which you can watch below. Side note: Though a Civic features here, it is not currently part of the NHTSA’s preliminary investigation into AEB complaints.