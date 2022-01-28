2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Pricing Is Here, And The Top-End Model Costs Over $76,000

The Grand Cherokee 4xe promises power, efficiency and capability — but all that comes at a price.

When Jeep unleashed all the information on the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, we were wanting for the full price walk on the new 4xe plug-in hybrid models. Now, they’ve redressed that issue, and it’s not terribly surprising to learn that these models are the most expensive of the bunch, and by a comfortable margin.

Before getting into the trims and pricing, here’s a quick recap on what the 4xe is. You get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, mated to two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17-kWh battery. The PHEV range is four-wheel drive, so you don’t get a choice in the matter like you would with most of the standard Grand Cherokees. Still, what you do get is 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, as well as up to 25 miles of all-electric driving range. Towing capacity stands at 6,000 pounds, further driving its all-around usability.

Now, the base 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe kicks off at $59,495. That includes a frankly eye-watering $1,795 destination charge — nearly two-and-a-half times what the fee was ten years ago — and comes in $18,310 more than the standard, Grand Cherokee Laredo 4×4 with the Pentastar V6. For that, you do get a standard Capri leather seats, a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 display, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and the usual battery of safety tech (excluding Park Assist and a 360-degree surround view camera).

The $2,295 Luxury Tech Group II adds in some features from the higher-end models. You get perforated leather seats, ParkSense front and rear park assist, passive liftgate entry, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, rain-sensitive windshield wipers, an auto-dimming rearview and driver mirror, the surround view camera system, ventilated front seats, manual second-row window shades and wireless smartphone charging.

Naturally, there’s a Trailhawk 4xe as well

Where a fair chunk of 4xe buyers will probably land, though, is with the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe. That model starts off at $64,280 including destination. Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II four-wheel drive system makes an appearance here, as does a two-speed transfer case and low-range, like you’d get on the standard Trailhawk. Revised front and rear bumpers improve the approach and departure to 36 degrees and 30 degrees. Then there are the blue recovery hooks, lest we forget.

On the tech front, you still get the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, though passengers also get a 10.25-inch screen of their very own. To that, Jeep adds a nine-speaker Alpine system, so the Trailhawk 4xe does come well equipped for the money, even if it’s substantially pricier than you may be used to with the plug-in hybrid’s most off-road focused model.

Grand Cherokee 4xe also gets Overland, Summit models

Also in the middle of the range is the Overland 4xe. That kicks off at $67,555 and steps up the interior game to “An-Teak” trim. I see what you did there. The Overland also brings in ventilated front seats, a more audiophile-friendly 19-speaker McIntosh sound system and 20-inch wheels. Mind you, if you’re planning to off-road you can downside to 18-inch wheels as part of the $1,095 Off-Road Group. Other packages include the $2,235 Advanced ProTech Group III which adds the night vision camera (among other equipment) and a $2,155 Luxury Tech Group that throws in much of the same equipment as the base model’s package as well as Nappa leather seats.

The $71,615 Summit 4xe is up next, bringing in “Absolute Oak” interior trim. You also get 16-way power adjustable massaging seats, four-zone climate control plus a no-cost two-tone paint option. Here, the $2,235 Advanced Protech Group IV adds a head-up display, night vision camera and the auto-dimming rear view mirror. The Luxury Group V adds fewer pieces than the other trims, with just the manual second-row window shades and wireless charging — though it’s only $275 this time.

What about the Summit Reserve?

Finally, the Summit Reserve 4xe tops out the range, at $76,095. The upper trims shoot right past where the Grand Cherokee L stops, and here we’re right in top-end Wagoneer territory. Jeep includes the “Waxed Walnut” interior trim here, as well as larger 21-inch wheels, and Palermo leather seats. That’s not the end though, as you still have to choose the Advanced ProTech Group IV and Luxurt Tech Group V as packages, should you want those options. Across all Grand Cherokee 4xe models, too, you can get the $425 Finishing Package, which includes paint protection film and splash guards.

If you do that, and spec out a “fully-loaded” Summit Reserve 4xe, you’re looking at a $79,030 proposition.

Whichever 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe you’re interested in, they will begin hitting dealer lots in the spring.