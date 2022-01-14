Sneak Peek: See And Hear The New Honda Civic Type R In Action At Suzuka Circuit

There are still no official specs yet, but at least we can see it on the move

We’ve been getting a steady drip of (camouflaged) Type R teasers, and expect to have more official information in the coming months. (Images: Honda)

Honda continues to tease the new Type R — this time in a video teaser at Suzuka Circuit.

We’re nearly there, as the automaker continues to stage its rollout of the new, eleventh-generation Honda Civic. We’ve experienced the sedan, the hatchback and the mid-range Si, but the hottest Type R still eludes our grasp — at least for now. Honda’s continuing the drip-drip-drip of teasers leading up to the full reveal. Now, there’s a brief video (shown below) of the car testing at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

There’s still no technical information as of yet, but you can at least see it on the move and hear it a little bit. Of course, we already have a pretty good idea what to expect with the next model — a big wing that befits a hot hatch and, fingers crossed, more power than before. The turbocharged mill in the last-gen Civic Type R put out 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This generation, for its part, should bring some refinements to the mix, while still delivering a 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential at the front.

The new Honda Civic Type R, in all its camouflaged glory, will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon from January 14 to 16.