Will The Toyota GR Supra Get A Manual Option In The U.S. After All? It’s Reportedly Happening Soon

So far, the Toyota Supra has been automatic-only in the U.S., but that could change soon. (Images: Toyota)

Toyota has not confirmed a manual GR Supra for the U.S. just yet.

At its heart, the current-gen Toyota GR Supra packs BMW-sourced engines, either in the form of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (dubbed ‘B48’) or a B58 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six. Both those engines can accept a 6-speed manual transmission, but Toyota hasn’t pulled the trigger on bringing it into their new sports car — until now, perhaps.

The Supra’s existing 8-speed automatic works perfectly well, but…

According to dealer sources speaking to The Drive, Toyota will indeed offer a manual option for the Supra moving forward. That source is reportedly the same that gave us insight into the (now confirmed) GR Corolla hot hatch, so that could lend some credibility to the automaker’s intent here. A prototype was supposedly built and shown to a group of dealers, though Toyota itself has not confirmed that a three-pedal option is imminent for the Supra.

If it does happen — as always, keep one or several grains of salt handy — word has it both the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter GR Supra will see a manual transmission. As the situation currently stands, BMW does offer the 6-speed as standard equipment for the G80 M3 and the G82 M4, with both cars pushing out 503 horsepower. Could Toyota slot in a hardcore enthusiast-focused, performance version where we can row our own gears and get 500+ horsepower?

Exciting though that may be, we’ll have to wait for Toyota to actually show its hand on that one. The current 2022 GR Supra is a fun sports car even with the 8-speed automatic, but if we get a 6-speed manual for the 2023 model year…that could move some of the #savethemanuals crowd from “it’s all right” to “I want one!” in short order.