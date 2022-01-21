It’s Official: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Coming On Monday, January 24

Ford’s hardcore Bronco Raptor is right around the corner.

We’ve actually seen quite a bit of the top-dog Bronco over the past few months thanks to The Bronco Nation, but now we’re on the cusp of the full debut. If you’ve been anxiously waiting, then I have a couple pieces of good news for you. The upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor will be revealed on Monday, January 24 at 6 AM EST — and you won’t have to go far to find out more about it. We’ll have wall-to-wall coverage across TFL Studios, including right here on TFLcar, our TFLoffroad channel and a special edition of our TFLtalk podcast.

In the meantime, though, what do we know so far? Well, just given the name you already know that this is the most extreme version of the Bronco yet. It’s all but certain the Bronco Raptor will squarely aim at the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, either trading blows with the Hemi-powered beast, or even surpassing it depending on how berserk Ford’s engineers went here. From earlier shots, we know it has a much bigger stance, riding on 37-inch BFGoodrich tires with some massive flared fenders to boot.

It’s still wearing camo here, but we have a pretty good idea already what the Bronco Raptor will look like. (Image: Bronco Nation)

What’s lurking within, though?

In the Blue Oval’s dual with Jeep, just what is the new Bronco Raptor packing under the hood? No official powertrain details have emerged, but there are a few possible routes Ford can take here. You can get the standard Bronco with a 330 horsepower, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s the F-150 Raptor‘s 3.5-liter EcoBoost, pushing out 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque in stock tune.

My money’s on the Bronco Raptor’s engine landing right in the middle. That would mean the 3.0-liter engine, currently used in the Explorer ST. That would put the most extreme Bronco in the 400 horsepower club (if only just, unless Ford retunes it for this application), and give it a heap of extra torque as well. Granted, that would still leave the Wrangler 392 as the king on power and torque, but the Raptor could still make an epic case for itself, as the first models have done with their off-road capability.

At any rate, we’ll know in just a couple days’ time — so stay tuned for TFL’s coverage coming soon!